WWE Talents Unhappy with The Rock Getting Special Power to Break PG Guidelines: Report

WWE's product is now at its peak, with major stars appearing on the weekly show. The Rock has made his WWE return for a full-time rivalry after almost a decade. The last major rivalry The Rock was involved in was with John Cena.



The Rock is currently enjoying his heel run after ages. Fans are enjoying The Rock's character, and he sometimes even drops some cuss words, throwing some shades from his past run in the WWE Attitude Era.



According to a recent report, Aaron from SEscoop Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, and Dan Ventrelle issued a strict memo to all WWE talents to stay PG on television and social media.



Aaron shared a report via his official Twitter X handle, "WWE higher-ups sent out a memo a few weeks ago to talent, reminding them that they need to stick to PG language, even on social media. Then The Rock gets to drop as many F-bombs as he wants to online, even on live television. Now, there is a problem."

While revealing WWE talents back, they are not happy with the special treatment The Rock is getting. Aaron further expressed, "I am told that a lot of the talent are asking why Rock gets a pass, and no one else is allowed to curse. The thinking is that even if he is a big movie star, shouldn't everyone play by the same rules? So he can curse and use that to get over, but everyone else is handcuffed?"

WrestleMania 40 Match Card

WWE is set to host the biggest pay-per-view of the WWE calendar showcase of immortals, WrestleMania. This year’s WrestleMania XL looks amazing, with some major stars featuring on the card, such as The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and many more.

Two Nights of WrestleMania 40 will occur on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

We are now officially just three weeks away from the Showcase of Immortals. As of now, WWE has announced a total of 10 matches for WrestleMania 40, and WWE is still going to add some more matches to the card.

Match Card

1. The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins - Tag team match

2. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

3. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

4. IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley – Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship

5. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

6. Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn - Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship

7. The Judgment Day (c) vs. four teams and New Catch Republic - Six-pack Ladder Match for

the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

8. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles - Singles match

9. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso - Singles match

10. Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens - Triple threat match for United States Title

