Seth Rollins, a well-known American Professional Wrestler, is famous for his appearances on WWE shows. He is currently one of the top WWE superstars and holds the title of WWE Heavyweight Champion, making him a key performer on Monday Night Raw.

Seth Rollins has achieved a commendable feat by becoming WWE's 29th Grand Slam champion. His impressive resume already solidifies his place as a future Hall Of Famer.

Throughout his WWE career, he has managed to secure numerous Championships, including the WWE NXT Championship, Universal Championship, WWE Championship, WWE Heavyweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and WWE Tag Team Championship.

Seth Rollins pulling off his Money In The Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31 is considered by many as the ultimate cash-in of all time. It was famously dubbed the "Heist of Century."

Seth Rollins is currently caught up in a double WWE feud. He's tangled in the intense drama between The Rock Roman and Cody Rhodes, and he's also gearing up to take on Drew McIntyre, who earned his shot by winning the Men Elimination Chamber 2024 match.

In this article, we take a look at Seth Rollins' net worth and his career in the wrestling industry.

Seth Rollins Net Worth

According to a recent report, Seth “Freakin” Rollins’s net worth is approximately $12 million. The majority of Seth Rollins's wealth is from his professional wrestling career, especially from WWE.

Seth Rollins is currently the WWE Heavyweight Champion. He became the first WWE Heavyweight Champion after defeating AJ Styles at WWE Nights of Champions last year in 2023.

Seth Rollins’ Salary and Career Earnings

Seth Rollins, a prominent WWE superstar, is actively participating in matches on a regular basis, appearing on nearly every pay-per-view event. Holding the title of WWE’s Heavyweight Champion, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is also one of the highest-earning wrestlers, making $3 million annually from WWE.

This information may change soon as the WWE contracts of Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch are about to expire. They might get another, better deal.

Seth Rollins’ Wife

Seth Rollins is married to fellow WWE superstar Rebecca Quin who is popularly known by her stage name Becky Lynch. Becky Lynch, also known as "The Man," and Seth Rollins began dating in 2019. In 2020, they welcomed their adorable baby girl, Roux Lopez, into the world. Finally, in 2021, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch tied the knot and sealed their love for each other.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are known as the ultimate power couple in WWE. At WrestleMania 40, both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have important matches for the WWE Championship.

Seth Rollins, the reigning WWE Heavyweight Champion, is all set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. Additionally, he is also entangled in the intense Roman Rock vs. Cody Rhodes saga.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch managed to win the women's Elimination Chamber 2024 match for the first time in her career and she is now set to face WWE women heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley.

Seth Rollins’ Brand Endorsements

Seth Rollins, the WWE heavyweight champion, is widely recognized as one of the top professional wrestlers today. He has collaborated with major brands like Mountain Dew, Adidas, Head & Shoulders, Tapout, and others. Additionally, Seth Rollins earns a percentage from the sales of his merchandise on the WWE shop.

Seth Rollins’ House and Cars

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch reside in Moline, Illinois. Seth Rollins owns a parental property worth approximately $1 million. He shares the home with his wife and daughter.

Cars Price Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster $460,000 Ford Mustang GT $31,500 Chevrolet Suburban $62,000 Chrysler 300C $57,000 Jeep Wrangler $35,000 Ford Kuga $28,000 Chevrolet Impala $29,000

Seth Rollins’ Movies and TV Shows

Movies:

Movie Names Role Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016) AstroTech Lopez The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! (2017) Seth Rollins/Reactor Rollins Armed Response (2017) Brett

Television Appearances:

Television Role Good Morning America (2015) Himself The Daily Show (2015) Himself Extreme Makeover Himself

Web Series:

Web Series Roles UpUpDownDown (2015–present) Himself/The Champ Smosh Games (2015) Himself Superstar Ink (2016) Himself

Seth Rollins’ Wrestling Achievements

Seth Rollins has achieved the prestigious title of being the 29th Grand Slam champion in WWE. His impressive wrestling resume places him among the all-time greats in the squared circle.

- 1x Royal Rumble winner (2019)

- 2x WWE Champion

- 2x Intercontinental Champion

- 6x WWE Tag Team Champion

- 1x NXT Champion

- 2x Universal Champion

- 1x Mr. Money in the Bank (2014)

- 1x World Heavyweight Champion

- 2x United States Champion

- 9x Slammy Award winner

- 1x ROH World Championship

- 2x ROH World Tag Team Championship (with Jacobs)

- 1x 2009 Survival of the Fittest tournament winner

- 1x Full Impact Pro (FIP) World Heavyweight Champion

- 1x Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) World Tag Team Champion (with Jacobs)

- 1x PWG Battle of Los Angeles winner (2007)

- 1x wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament winner (2010)

- 1x Dragon Gate USA Open the United Gate Champion

