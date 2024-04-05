The Rock roasts Jalen Hurts and Eagles Fans at WWE World ahead of WrestleMania 40

Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock’ has always been known for his reasons to rile up the crowd, apart from his extreme skills in wrestling. Well, he didn't waste a moment exploiting the lingering pain of Philadelphia Eagles fans over their turbulent 2023 season.

Despite being late, he made a grand entrance at the WWE World in Philadelphia and immediately stirred controversy. He revealed that he spent his time engrossed in YouTube highlights of Jalen Hurts and the Eagle’s playoff downfall.

Ouch! The wounds are still fresh

Recently, the Eagles faced a devastating loss of 32-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round. The Eagles constantly made the playoffs during Hurts' tenure. Which also included a memorable Super Bowl run punctuated by playoff disappointments. The Rock saw fit to twist the knife, despite being fully aware of the emotional impact. And it was fierce for the loyal Eagles fan base.

The Rock’s decision to immerse himself in the Eagles playoff could be driven towards genuine enthusiasm for the Buccaneers or provoke the Philadelphia fans. However, the fact that the YouTube highlights of the game lasted a mere 13 minutes has emphasized his dedication to stroke the Flames Philadelphia faithful.

The Rock will highlight Saturday's events

His mischievous characteristics got pleasure from the Eagles’ offensive performance. Gleefully recounting their net of negative two points on their final seven drives, including demoralization of safety.

People can now imagine him hitting the replay button with gusto, relishing every moment of the Eagles’ desperation. As the stage is set for WrestleMania XL, The Rock remains unfazed, anticipating the role alongside Roman Reigns. Which is about to take place in Saturday's showdown against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Whereas Sunday looms with the main event, The Rock’s presence will be a constant reminder of entertainment and wit.

