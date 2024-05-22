Jalen Hurts Roots for Women’s Rights After Harrison Butker’s Controversial Commencement Speech

Harrison Butker shook the internet with his commencement speech at Benedictine College recently. The Kansas City Chiefs Kicker was at the institution on May 12 when he made controversial remarks about Women and their role in society.

Butker’s words received huge backlash from people all over the internet. The Nuns at Benedictine College released a statement in response to his words. The NFL clarified that Butker spoke in his capacity and not as the league’s representative. A few personalities backed the Chiefs kicker saying that everybody has freedom of speech and expression. Some NFL athletes have publicly shown support for women after the commencement speech.

Jalen Hurts Appreciates Women

Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback, attended the Women’s Football Festival organized by the franchise. He spoke in favor of the female community and praised them for everything they have been doing.

Hurts said that Women are pushed into difficult scenarios and are not given the respect they deserve. Jalen added that he advocates for them not only for football but in every situation. He claimed them to be the rock of everything.

Harrison Butker’s Controversial Statements

The Chiefs' kicker congratulated the female graduates at the university. Butker said that some of them would be looking forward to a prosperous career while most would be thinking about marriage and raising children.

Butker added that women are told diabolical lies about abortion, IVF, and surrogacy. He called the LGBTQ community’s pride a sin. The 2019 NFL Scoring leader believes that the most important title for a woman is a homemaker.

Harrison credited his wife for his success and claimed that she had no regrets about her choices. He ironically quoted Taylor Swift’s Bejeweled songs in his speech. Swifties bashed the NFL star for not understanding the real meaning of the lyrics. A former journalist suggested the Chiefs to replace Butker with a female kicker.

