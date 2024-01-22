Jason Kelce's shirtless celebration for Travis draws hilarious comparison from fans, NFL nods in agreement

In a recent thrilling AFC division playoff game, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a victory over the Buffalo Bills with a score of 27-24, advancing to face the Ravens in the AFC championship.

A standout moment in this match was the performance of Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end you would think. But it was Jason Kelce who stole the show.

Jason Kelce's free-spirited celebration

Travis Kelce made an impact with 2 critical touchdown scores, one of which was a remarkable pylon-reach touchdown.

Amidst this intense game, an extraordinary celebration unfolded, Travis's brother and a player for the Philadelphia Eagles, was seen celebrating Travis's touchdown exuberantly, going shirtless and joining in the festivities with Bills Mafia.

Jason, took the celebration to another level by not just cheering from a suite but also mingling with the fans and Bills fan, sharing beers.

The fans' hilarious comparison of Jason Kelce's celebration with "The Feast of Bacchus," this 17th-century painting, known for its depiction of uninhibited joy and festivity, mirrors the raw, celebratory spirit of Kelce's reaction. It's a humorous yet apt comparison.

Despite being on different teams, the Kelce brothers support for each other is evident. Jason, having been knocked out of the playoffs with the Eagles, chose to support his younger brother in the Chiefs vs. Bills game.

The shirt Jason wore, labeled "Big Yeti," was a playful reference to a nickname Travis had during his college days, highlighting the lighthearted and close relationship the brothers share​.

The social media response to Jason Kelce's celebration was immediate and overwhelmingly humorous.

Fans react to Jason Kelce's shirtless celebration

Jason Kelce's comparison to "The Feast of Bacchus," sparked humor and amusement among fans and was even acknowledged by the NFL, which commented "nailed it," appreciating the levity of the situation.

Another called it, "Absolute masterpiece!"

A fan commented, "History repeats itself"

Another appreciated, "Jason Kelce living his best life"

Another said, ""The Feast of Bacchus" is so funny this would have worked even without attaching the painting"

Another questioned, "Is there a more likable person than Jason Kelce right now?"

In conclusion, it's all about the joy of sports, and the unifying power of a good laugh. And do you know any other moments in sports history that have bridged such cultural and historical gaps?