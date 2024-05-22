Manoj Bajpayee once thought about changing his name upon entering Bollywood, but then did THIS instead

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, with over a decade of experience in the industry, has showcased remarkable acting skills and versatility through his stellar performances. As he prepares for his upcoming film Bhaiyya Ji, he recently shared his perspective on the industry trend of changing names.

In an interview with ETimes, Manoj Bajpayee disclosed his aversion to the practice of changing names in the industry. He shared that although he initially contemplated changing his own name early in his career, he eventually incorporated the desired name into one of his film characters. It's a common practice in the film industry for actors to undergo name changes.

Speaking to ETimes, Manoj Bajpayee expressed his reluctance towards the concept of altering names. He said, "I never liked the idea of changing names. Even I thought of changing my name long back when I entered the movies. I was told Manoj is a common name. The name I wanted to change to I gave it to my character in Shool -- Samar."

Manoj's wife, Shabana Bajpayee, who is making a comeback to the film industry as a producer, also shared her thoughts on name changes. She expressed her openness to whatever name people feels comfortable with, emphasizing the joy of being appreciated and remembered. She fondly recalled being called Neha, a name bestowed upon her by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

She further added, “The decision was purely commercial. My screen character name in Kareeb was Neha so the decision. It hypes the film to say introducing Neha as Neha. I was way too young then. This was a decision taken by adults around me. Was I okay with it? I didn’t care either way at that point. I am Shabana but if I am walking down the street and someone calls me Neha, I will turn around.”

Manoj Bajpayee on work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on May 24. Besides this, he will also be seen in Family Man Season 3 which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.