Heeramandi's Jason Shah reveals Salman Khan would arrive late on set, and producers would request him to do 1 shot

Heeramandi actor Jason Shah is currently basking in the success of the show. The actor played the role of British police officer Cartwright in the Netflix drama. Interestingly, Jason Shah featured with superstar Salman Khan in the song Dupatta Tera Nau Rang Da from the movie Partner. Recently, he recalled a funny anecdote from the set of the movie.

Jason Shah recalls when Salman Khan arrived late for shoot

In an interview with Entertainment LIVE, Jason Shah recalled when Salman Khan arrived late for Partner shoot, He said, “Salman Khan aaye 3 baje dopahar mein apni motorbike pe, koi kuch kaam nahi kar raha, 4:30 baj raha hai, producer khada hai bol raha hai, ‘Sir, ek shot lelo’ (Salman Khan would arrive on set at 3 in the afternoon on his motorbike, nobody would do any work. At 4:30, the producer would request him with folded hands to do just one shot). I loved it. It looked like a relaxed life.”

Jason Shah in Heeramandi

In a chat with NDTV, Jason Shah shared his experience working in Heeramandi, stating that he learned much from the crew and new directors. It was great. He also added that working with Indian Bollywood actresses was an incredible experience that felt like a dream come true. The screen time he receives will also benefit him greatly on international platforms. Overall, it was a positive experience for him. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Times Of India, When asked about his experience of working with SLB in the Netflix series, he said, “It is one of the most anticipated series and the kind of love I am getting is overwhelming.” Jason made his film debut in 2016 alongside Tabu, Katrina Kaif, and Aditya Roy Kapur in Fitoor.

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar follows the lives of the courtesans. Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others.

Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) is the huzoor at Shahi Mahal. Waheeda (Sanjeeda Sheikh) is her sister; her daughters are Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal); Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) is Khwabgah's new huzoor; and Lajjo (Richa Chadha) is an unrequited lover.

Mallikajaan wants her youngest daughter Alamzeb to be a courtesan because that is the fate of a courtesan's daughter, but she prefers to be a poet. She secretly falls in love with the Baloch Nawab, Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha). Heeramandi is now streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi actor Jason Shah admits his relationship with Anusha Dandekar was ‘rushed’, says he was being made to ‘fit in’