Lovely Runner Ep 13-14 Review: Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok's return to square one is bitter but better

Name: Lovely Runner (선재 업고 튀어 in Korean)

Premiere date: April 8, 2024

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok

Director: Yoon Jong Ho, Kim Tae Yeop

Writer: Lee Si Eun

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Time-slip, Comedy, Fantasy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Viki

Lovely Runner plot

Lovely Runner presents a captivating time-slip romance drama that poses the ultimate question - "What would you do if given the chance to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan deeply affected by the passing of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time to prevent his tragic fate.

Watch the trailer here-

Lovely Runner episode 13-14 short recap

In episode 13, Im Sol finds herself with the knowledge that she and Sun Jae's future has changed. Filled with anxiety, she struggles with what steps to take next. She ultimately devises a plan (which we saw in episode 12) to save Sun Jae, she must pretend she has traveled back in time and her 19-year-old self has returned. Embracing this guise she leaves Sun Jae and returns to face the killer alone. Sol's family later learns of her supposed kidnapping but is reassured upon hearing she is with Sun Jae. However, Sun Jae who later meets with Sol's mother sees through Sol's plan and sets out to find her.

Meanwhile, Sol, now in Busan, attempts to guide detectives to Young Soo. Unfortunately, upon locating him, it is too late—Young Soo has already stabbed Sun Jae. As Sun Jae falls into the water, he relives his memories with Sol. Later his watch unexpectedly transforms into a time machine, whisking Im Sol back to the day they first met. In this altered timeline, Sol refrains from approaching Sun Jae, effectively erasing their initial meeting and causing Ryu Sun Jae to forget all memories associated with her.

In the present timeline, Sol is immersed in the routine and challenges of her job at the production company. We witness her navigating the mundanity of her daily life and humorously dealing with various struggles. Her friend Hyun Ju and brother Im Geum are still happily married, and Sol finds comfort in her work alongside Hyun Ju.

Towards the end of the episode, during an award show, we see Sol attempting to retrieve a letter from her boss's purse. In a moment of distraction, she accidentally bumps into someone unexpected: Sun Jae, now an actor, but with no recollection of their past together.

In episode 14, the storyline picks up from where episode 13 left off. Im Sol's chance encounter with Sun Jae takes an unexpected turn when he fails to recognize her (due to him forgetting everything) and mistakes her for a thief. Their interaction becomes even more tangled when their envelopes are accidentally exchanged, leading Sun Jae to accidentally read Sol's resignation letter on stage.

Later, Hyun Ju inadvertently sends Sol's project to Sun Jae, who becomes captivated by its content. Unaware that the project is based on their own intertwined story, Sun Jae expresses a keen interest in participating. Despite his enthusiasm, Sol hesitates to involve him, knowing that he has no memory of their past and wants to keep him safe by keeping him away from her.

As tensions rise between Sol, Sun Jae, and her boss over the project, Sol ultimately decides to quit. However, Sun Jae catches up with her on a Ferris Wheel at the same amusement park they visited together in episode 13, unaware of their shared history. He confides in Sol about his strange dreams and the feeling of destiny drawing them together, leaving Sol feeling conflicted about their future.

Lovely Runner: The positives

What a whirlwind of emotions! Going from square one to Im Sol recalling every timeline, and Sun Jae being inevitably drawn to her—it's a lot to take in. The series intricately weaves details into nearly every scene, but what truly shines are the parallels it draws. Notice how Sun Jae's tone shifts when he asks Sol, "Why are you crying? I didn't make you cry," in the timeline where he doesn't remember her compared to when he's been in love with her for 15 years. It's those subtle differences that really hit home.

What remains strikingly constant throughout the series is Sun Jae's unwavering pull towards Im Sol in every timeline. Whether it's their shared high school days, her avoiding him in college, their reunion in adulthood after a 15-years, or even now, when he lacks any recollection of her, his magnetic pull to her remains constant, akin to a planet orbiting its star. Sun Jae's readiness to sacrifice and his deep-seated joy in ensuring Sol's happiness profoundly resonates with anyone watching.

Even in the smallest of moments, like in Episode 13 when he fights with Young Soo, who has stabbed him, Sun Jae's attention remains steadfastly fixed on Sol's safety. He leaves Young Soo's hand only upon noticing the detectives, not making any attempt to save himself but just making sure Young Soo can’t reach Sol. Even in his last breath the constant memory that remains with him is Sol.

Now, there are leads out there in other plots who are selfless, but what sets Sun Jae apart lies in the subtle aspects of his actions, along with the visible ones. His care reflects for her in both ways in every universe where Sun Jae exists just for Sol.

Let's not overlook Im Sol's character. She's the one willing to travel through timelines for her love, confront her kidnapper, and risk her life to save Sun Jae. Despite his noteworthy sacrifices, it's easy for a strong female lead like her to sometimes be overshadowed. One can only imagine the immense difficulty Sol faces, witnessing the love of her life die in every universe, navigating through various timelines, and ultimately bearing the weight of those memories alone.

Sol's unwavering commitment to Sun Jae is a testament to her strength, one that deserves recognition. She's prepared to go to any lengths for him, and that resilience is a quality that shouldn't go unnoticed.

Now, turning to Tae Sung, he proves to be an exceptional second lead. Consistently by Sol's side through all the ups and downs, he remains a steadfast friend to her in every timeline. As one of the non-toxic second leads, he certainly earns brownie points for his loyalty and support whether it’s by comforting Sol or helping her save Sun Jae.

One of the standout strengths of Lovely Runner lies in the talent of screenwriter Lee Si Eun. Her plot twists, though often heartbreaking, are marvelously crafted. Witnessing Im Sol's realization that the only way to save Sun Jae is to prevent their paths from crossing is undeniably one of the saddest moments, yet it resonates with a profound sense of inevitability. And even more sad is the fact that Im Sol remembers everything and how the 15 years of wait that Sun Jae did for Im Sol in multiple timelines, is now Im Sol doing for Sun Jae. The plot's parallels and presentation like these is remarkable, demonstrating impeccable writing and storytelling.

The utilization of the one-hour time slot is masterful, with no dull moments to speak of. As a viewer, you're so engrossed in the story that you hardly notice when the episode comes to an end, leaving you yearning for more. Coupled with stellar acting, the well-written script elevates Lovely Runner to one of the best K-dramas of the year, if not of recent years.

Lovely Runner: The negatives

Currently, the only drawback of the show seems to be the series of unanswered questions. With only two episodes remaining, there's a plethora of loopholes left hanging. Does Sol's grandma remember everything? How did she sense Sol missing Sun Jae? Could she possibly be a time traveler herself? What's the motive behind Young Soo targeting Sol and Sun Jae? Why does he have no lines? Could he also be a time traveler?

Furthermore, fans are eagerly anticipating a happy ending for the series. After witnessing Im Sol and Sun Jae navigate through countless timelines in pursuit of happiness, only to end up heartbroken each time, viewers are yearning for their long-awaited happily ever after. However, with just two episodes left, the resolution of these lingering mysteries and the fate of our beloved characters remain uncertain. It's a wait-and-see situation as we approach the series' conclusion.

Lovely Runner: Acting performance

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are true masters of their craft. They effortlessly embody each trope and character with remarkable acting skills and depth. Throughout the series, they've brought to life every trope be it high school romance, love at first sight, enemies to lovers, and much more through their different approach to each of the characters’ portrayals.

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok excel in portraying the nuances of their characters' emotions. Whether they're deeply in love, connecting after a long time or unaware of each other's existence, their subtle changes in expression and tone are truly remarkable. Their on-screen chemistry is captivating, drawing viewers into the emotional depth of their characters' journey as they watch them struggle to stay together fighting all odds.

Their exceptional performances deserve recognition, and they should undoubtedly be lauded with numerous awards for their outstanding work in the series.Also, one of the standout aspects of Lovely Runner is its presentation of both Im Sol and Sun Jae's points of view. Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok skillfully capture the inner emotions of their characters during these moments, allowing viewers to truly empathize with their pain, love, sadness, and happiness.

Additionally, the series seamlessly transitions between timelines, keeping the pace fast and dynamic. While this rapid progression may be overwhelming for some, it effectively immerses us in the urgency of Im Sol's mission to save and protect Sun Jae. Much like her character, we as the audience are swept along in the race against time, thanks to Kim Hye Yoon's compelling portrayal.

And not to forget, Song Geon Hee's portrayal of Tae Sung brings a refreshing energy to the second lead role in Lovely Runner. His character's unwavering friendship with Im Sol across all timelines adds depth to the storyline, reminiscent of the iconic Han Seo Jun from True Beauty, another project by screenwriter Lee Si Eun. Geon Hee's charm is undeniable, and he continues to shine throughout the series, particularly in Episode 13, where his character's journey to becoming a police officer in the future is revealed.

Lovely Runner Overall Review

As the series draws to a close with only two episodes left, many fans find themselves reluctant to bid farewell to Lovely Runner, which has become a comforting staple for many. Whether it's the romance, the friendships, the heartfelt connections, the yearning, or the well-crafted writing, there's no denying that the success of Lovely Runner is entirely organic, thanks to its talented writers, creative team, and actors.

Throughout its run, the series has provided viewers with a thoroughly enjoyable experience, devoid of any dull moments. Now, as anticipation mounts for the grand finale, there's a sense of excitement and curiosity about how the series will wrap up its fantastic run.

