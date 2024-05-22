Kajol has the sweetest birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan; See Pic

We have all seen Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s on-screen chemistry, and fans even today reminisce about the magic that they created on-screen. Well, even today everyone loves it when these two come together even if it is for an event.

Today marks the birthday of SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan, and social media is abuzz with well-wishes for The Archies star. One particular wish that stands out is from Kajol, and we are certain that fans are delighted to come across it.

Kajol’s birthday wish for Suhana Khan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a lovely picture of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter. In the snap, Suhana stuns in a black dress sporting her million-dollar smile. In her post, the actress wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to this sweet girl” with a red heart and a kiss emoji.

Check out the post:

Kajol's work front

On the professional front, a couple of months back, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Kajol and Kriti Sanon had started shooting for the directorial venture of Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti on March 28. The film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Shaheer Shaikh.

“The film is set to take the viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride which will transport the audience to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the movie,” a source close to the development shared with us.

Do Patti will reunite Kriti and Kajol nearly after eight years for the second time after Dilwale. The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.

