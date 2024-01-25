'Put on a leash': NFL fans demolish Mad Dog Russo for claiming Patrick Mahomes ahead of Tom Brady in GOAT debate

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, recently made a bold assertion involving Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady on ESPN's "First Take" that has set the NFL fanbase ablaze.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's bold claim

Russo, known for his unfiltered opinions, stirred controversy by placing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes above the legendary Tom Brady in his list of the top quarterbacks of all time.

This bold assertion was made during a segment on ESPN's First Take, where Russo argued for Mahomes' superiority despite Brady's unmatched record of seven Super Bowl wins and numerous accolades.

Russo, a seasoned sports commentator, has been following quarterbacks since the mid-1960s and confidently declared Mahomes as the best he's ever seen.

His assessment considers Mahomes' impressive accomplishments like two regular season MVPs, two Super Bowl MVPs, and a near 80% winning percentage.

In 96 games, Mahomes completed 2,386 of 3,590 attempts, racking up 28,424 passing yards.

With 219 touchdowns, his touchdown rate is slightly higher at 6.1%, and his interception rate is comparable at 1.8%.

Mahomes' longest pass went for 89 yards, and his quarterback rating stands impressively at 108.7.

In the 2023 season, he passed for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns, indicating his rising trajectory in the NFL.

While Brady's career, spanning over two decades, is studded with records and accolades, making him an undisputed icon in the sport.

Playing 356 games, Brady completed 8,515 of 13,119 pass attempts, amassing a staggering 96,890 passing yards.

His touchdown count stands at 708, with a touchdown rate of 5.4% against an interception rate of 1.7%.

Notably, Brady's longest career pass was 99 yards, and his quarterback rating rests at 97.6.

In the 2022 season alone, Brady threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns, showcasing his continued proficiency even at the later stages of his career.

Adding to this, Brady's three NFL MVP titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, and 14 Pro Bowl selections, compared to Mahomes' single NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and three Pro Bowl selections.

This disparity highlights the difference in their career lengths and accomplishments.

With seven Super Bowl wins and a host of other records and accolades, Brady has set a benchmark that is the stuff of legend.

On the other hand, Mahomes, while exceptionally talented and already achieving remarkable feats in his relatively short career, is still building his legacy.

Thus, the assertion that Mahomes surpasses Brady, has been met with skepticism and outright disbelief by fans.

Fans Unleash Their Fury

Fans have voiced their disbelief and disappointment. The sentiment is clear: for many, Tom Brady's legacy as the GOAT is untouchable, and any suggestion to the contrary is met with fierce opposition.

As a fan comments, "Mad Dog needs to be put on a leash. That is extremely stupid!"

Another called out, "Such a click bait debate. Not even close yet. Wait till Burrow back then talk to us"

Another retorted, "Lol who’s @MadDogUnleashed? Clearly doesn’t know that Brady beat mahomes with two different teams in the post season. And has 7 rings. Terrible take."

Another compared this to Lebron James vs Michael Jordan, "Why do I got a feeling that if Mahomes wins 2 more super bowls in the next 3-5 years this will quickly become Bron vs Jordan 2.0"

Another commented, "Bro couldn't even beat Tom Brady in the playoffs and he's the goat? Get this stupid retard off of sports media pls."

So, what do you think - Can Patrick Mahomes eventually surpass Tom Brady's legacy, or is Brady's position as the GOAT unassailable?

