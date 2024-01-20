Josh Allen Vs. Patrick Mahomes - A Look Into The Rivalry of NFL’s Emerging Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are the Tom Brady-Peyton Manning of today's NFL. The two are among the best NFL quarterbacks, with a sense of constant competitiveness between them. Off-field, they might be friends, but on-field, it's pure rivalry. Here's everything on Josh Allen Vs. Patrick Mahomes:

How many times have Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes faced off in the NFL?

Josh Allen plays for the Buffalo Bills, while Patrick Mahomes is the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. The two have had a face-off six times in their NFL careers. This includes two playoff games and four regular-season games. The first time they faced each other was during a game in the 2020 regular season.

The Chiefs won that game by 26-17 in the primetime. In that first game against each other, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes had two touchdowns. But Buffalo Bill's star quarterback went ahead in the competition between the two with one interception. But it's been four years since their first match against each other.

The most recent game during which the two face-offs once again took place was in week 14 of the 2023 regular season. But unlike the first time, the Buffalo Bills won this game. The game was played at Arrowhead Stadium, and the Bills beat the Chiefs in their own home by 20-17.

In their most recent face-off, both of them made two touchdowns and two interceptions. But Patrick Mahomes went ahead in the competition and beat Josh Allen through passing yards. Patrick Mahomes scored 271 passing yards. Josh Allen, on the other hand, was able to achieve just 233 passing yards.

How many times have Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes faced off in the NFL Playoffs?

Out of the six times that Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes faced each other, it was twice that they had a face-off, specifically in the playoffs. The 2024 Divisional round is going to be the third time the Bills' and Chiefs' quarterbacks will face each other. The game will take place on January 21, 2024, at the Bills Stadium.

The first time Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes faced each other on the ground was during the AFC Championship in Kansas City, post-2020 season. The Kansas City Chiefs were able to beat Josh Allen's team by 38-24. Josh Allen made two touchdowns in the game, one less than Patrick Mahomes.

The second time the two met in the playoffs was in 2021 when the Chiefs vs. Bills game took place at Arrowhead Stadium. This time, as well, the Chiefs beat the Bills by 42-36. Performance-wife Josh Allen beat Patrick Mahomes. While Josh Allen scored a total of four touchdowns, Patrick Mahomes just scored 3.

What is Josh Allen's record against Patrick Mahomes?

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are equal against each other, with both of them having three wins in their basket. Talking about Allen, he has a 3-1 head-to-head record in the regular season, but it's just 2-0 in the playoffs against Patrick Mahomes.

Josh Allen Vs. Patrick Mahomes - H2H and Who has more wins over the other?

Josh and Patrick Mahomes are tied in the competition, with a total of three wins in each of the six games they have played against each other. Interestingly, Patrick Mahomes has won both playoff face-offs. Here are Patrick Mahomes' wins:

Week 6 of the 2020 season: The Chiefs won the game by 26-17. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen both scored 2 touchdowns. But while Josh Allen scored 122 passing yards, Patrick Mahomes went ahead of him by 225 yards.

AFC Championship 2020 season: The Chiefs won this game by 38-24. Josh Allen scored two touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, scored 3.

OT Divisional round 2021: The Chiefs won this game by 42-36 in their home ground. While Patrick Mahomes scored a total of three touchdowns, Josh Allen went ahead, making a total of 4 touchdowns.

Josh Allen's record:

Week 5 of the 2021 season: Bills win that game by 38-20. Patrick Mahomes made just two touchdowns with 272 passing yards. While Josh Allen, on the other hand, was able to beat him with 3 touchdowns and 315 passing yards.

Week 6 of the 2022 season: Bills won this game by 24-20. Patrick Mahomes scored a total of 2 touchdowns with 338 passing yards. Josh Allen scored 3 touchdowns and 329 yards.

Week 14 of the 2023 season: Buffalo Bills win that game by 21-17. In this game, Patrick Mahomes made one touchdown pass with 271 yards. Josh Allen had 233 passing yards and 1 touchdown with 1 interception.

The '13-second' game that Josh Allen lost to Patrick Mahomes!

The Divisional round game in 2021 between Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs is one of the memorable chapters in the history of NFL playoffs. All thanks to the thrill of the game. The Bills had a lead in the game with just 13 seasons left in the regulation. But Patrick Mahomes just needed those 13 seconds to change the game.

So what happened was Josh Allen found a gap with Gabriel Davis for a 19-yard touchdown, which put the Bills up with just 13 seconds left in the game. Mahomes found the ball later and then found Travis Kelce in the end zone, captured for a touchdown that got them the victory. The game was definitely so thrilling.

What did Patrick Mahomes say to Josh Allen in an outburst about refs?

Buffalo Bills won the recent face-off match against the Chiefs, the same game when Kadarius Toney received a flag for the offsides. This negated his outstanding throwback touchdown from Kelce, which would have helped the Chiefs get a lead in the fourth quarter. The Bills won that game by 20-17.

The Chiefs were definitely furious about that call, and Patrick Mahomes was seen throwing a tantrum on the sidelines. During his handshake with Josh Allen in the postgame, reporters captured a heated conversation between the two. "wildest f---ing call I've ever seen. Offensive offsides on that play, man. F---ing terrible," Patrick had said.

Are Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes friends?

Yes, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are friends. The two first hung out outside the football field at the Masters golf tournament. In fact, Mahomes even FaceTimed and texted Josh to meet him up at the F1 game in Miami.

"I know people want us to kind of hate each other for what we do and who we play for and how many times we've played against each other," Allen had said during an interview. Adding further, he also said, "But, it's hard to hate such a good dude."