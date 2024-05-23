Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Undergoes Hand Surgery and Could Miss Paris Olympics for Team USA; All You Need to Know

The injured core of the New York Knicks is recovering. Jalen Brunson's fractured left hand underwent successful surgery, the team announced Wednesday morning. He will have another evaluation in six to eight weeks.

In the third quarter of the Knicks' Game 7 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Brunson suffered a fractured hand and was unable to play again. The Knicks were already behind by double digits and the game was all but decided at that point, so it was just another brutal loss during another brutal loss.

What did Keith Smith Say?

According to NBA insider Keith Smith, he will likely need six to eight weeks to recuperate from the same, which means he may not be able to compete for his country in the next Olympics. Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard, two members of Team USA who were already injured, were meant to be replaced by Brunson. Due to their injuries, both of them have missed several games this season. For Brunson, this summer held great importance. This was his chance to make a name for himself following the 2023 FIBA World Cup defeat.

Will Trae Young Finally Be Selected for Team USA?

As the Olympics approach, the team needs to make up for the players who have been sidelined due to injuries. Trae Young, whose previous exclusion from the FIBA World Cup roster sparked controversy, is a possible replacement in the midst of this. Last year, there was a lot of backlash against the Atlanta Hawks' point guard's absence. Young may be able to guarantee himself a spot in Team USA now that Jalen Brunson is out of the picture.

