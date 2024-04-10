LaDainian Tomlinson Makes CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENT Hinting at Cam Cameron Cheating With Chargers to Become Dolphins' HC

Counted among one of the legendary running backs of the league, LaDainian Tomlinson has found himself in a controversy recently. The controversy ignited when LaDainian hinted at Cam Cameron cheating with his previous team to get the head coach's job with the Miami Dolphins.

What Did Ladainian Tomlinson Say About Cam Cameron?

Before joining the New York Jets in 2010, LaDainian Tomlinson had an outstanding career with the Los Angeles Chargers starting in 2001. The running back had some great years with the Chargers, including reaching the 2007 and 2010 AFC Championship Games.

However, things changed for the Chargers after the Divisional Round loss against the New England Patriots by a score of 24-21. LaDainian Tomlinson remembers every single detail of that game, especially how the Chargers were leading 14-3 in the second quarter before the tables turned.

Shortly after the loss, Cam Cameron, who used to be the offensive coordinator for the Chargers, joined the Dolphins in 2008. Cam took advantage of Nick Saban's departure to the Alabama Crimson Tide and became the new head coach of the team. LaDainian Tomlinson doesn't believe Cam's joining the Dolphins just after the loss was a coincidence.

"What job did he get right after we lost? In my mind, 'Did we just throw the game for a head coaching job?' You play football a certain way if you're up in the second half. How do I not get the ball? We've all had a chance to think about this stuff, process it, and the fact that someone gets [a job] right after we lose...what?" LaDainian said during The Pivot Podcast.

This statement is what got LaDainian Tomlinson into a controversy. The hot take by the NFL's legendary running back has definitely sparked a discussion among fans, especially considering the timing of Cam Cameron's exit from the Chargers and his subsequent hiring by the Dolphins. Cam Cameron remained with the Dolphins until 2013, when he joined LSU.