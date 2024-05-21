Kengan Omega Chapter 262: Kaolan To Finally Unleash His Muay Thai; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Real Championship’s first fighters, Kaolan Wongsawat, and Arashiyama Jurota, are already showing signs of wear and tear after the latest bout in the last chapter. The upcoming Kengan Omega Chapter 262 will likely delve deeper into their mental and physical endurance, with more on their unwavering determination and resilience. Each strike and counter will take its toll, pushing both fighters to their limits, so don’t miss the chapter. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read, and more.

ALSO READ: To The Heads That Shine, Here Are Top 10 Bald Anime Characters

Kengan Omega Chapter 262: Release date and where to read

Kengan Omega Chapter 262 is set to be released on May 22, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, as confirmed by Comikey and following the manga's weekly release pattern. International fans can expect the chapter to be available around the same time, adjusted for their time zones.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 262, readers can visit Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga releases. While some platforms may require a subscription fee, they offer readers access to high-quality translations and regular updates on the latest chapters.

What to expect in Kengan Omega Chapter 262?

With Kaolan adopting his Muay Thai stance, Kengan Omega Chapter 262 may see a fierce and relentless assault using the full arsenal of Muay Thai techniques. Expect powerful elbows, devastating knee strikes, and rapid, precise kicks aimed at breaking through Arashiyama’s formidable defense.

Arashiyama, on the other hand, is the master thrower and will likely be on high alert, looking for any opportunity to exploit openings in Kaolan’s attacks. His ability to remain calm under pressure and his strategic mind will be crucial in identifying moments where he can execute his powerful throws in Kengan Omega Chapter 262.

Kengan Omega Chapter 261 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 261 is titled Mortal Enemies and begins where the previous chapter left off, with Kaolan Wongsawat's punch connecting squarely with Arashiyama Jurota's jaw. Holding fast through the impact, Arashiyama attempts to counter by grabbing Kaolan, but Kaolan swiftly dodges and delivers a powerful punch to Arashiyama's chest. Following this, Kaolan quickly moves out of Arashiyama's range, maintaining his distance.

Arashiyama, though visibly damaged, stands tall and resolute, waiting for the perfect opportunity to launch his own attack. From the audience, Yamashita Kazuo observes that although Arashiyama is clearly in pain, his concentration remains unshaken and remarkably strong. Katahara Sayaka and Jerry Tyson, the announcers, excitedly comment on the match, noting how Kaolan is fighting cautiously and passively.

They explain that this is because Arashiyama specializes in throwing techniques while Kaolan excels as a striker, making them polar opposites and mortal enemies in the arena. In Kengan Omega Chapter 261, Kazuo agrees with the announcers' assessment, recognizing that both fighters are at the apex of their respective styles. He understands that while Kaolan is on the offensive, he remains cautious, knowing that one successful throw from Arashiyama could drastically alter the course of the match.

Arashiyama, meanwhile, internally strategizes. He realizes that Kaolan’s current outboxing strategy won’t be sufficient to defeat him. He anticipates that Kaolan will need to switch to in-boxing, specifically using the powerful punch he once used on Carlos Medel. Arashiyama's plan is to be ready to counter that decisive move.

Kaolan continues his relentless assault in Kengan Omega Chapter 261, delivering blow after blow, but each strike is skillfully taken by Arashiyama, who remains immobile to conserve his energy and wait for the right moment to strike back. Observing the audience, Rolon Donaire thinks that moving would indeed be ill-advised for Arashiyama against someone like Kaolan. He acknowledges Kaolan's reputation as a ‘foresight killer,’ capable of detecting and neutralizing pre-emptive strikes.

As Kaolan lands a second right hook on Arashiyama, he moves in close, aiming to capitalize on his momentum. However, this time, Arashiyama seizes the opportunity and catches Kaolan, executing a powerful and aggressive throw. Kaolan is thrown violently but manages to get up quickly, much to the shock of the announcers and the audience. They speculate that Kaolan likely cushioned the impact by using his arms to protect the back of his head.

After getting back on his feet, Kaolan clearly showed signs of significant damage and struggled to maintain his stance. The spectators wonder who will outthink the other and secure victory in Kengan Omega Chapter 261. At this critical juncture, Kaolan smiles eerily and changes his stance, signaling his intent to unleash his full Muay Thai prowess.

Kengan Omega Chapter 261 concludes as Arashiyama acknowledges the apparition-like energy behind him, a visual manifestation of his fighting spirit, and remarks on the vastness of the world that allows such extraordinary fighters like Kaolan to exist.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the first battle of the Real Championship in the Kengan Omega manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

