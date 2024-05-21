10 best old Hindi comedy movies that are a laugh-riot

Among the many movies made every year by the Indian film industry, only some end up becoming iconic and cult classics just like these 10 best old Bollywood comedy movies.

In his article, we explore a handful of feature films of yesteryear that impacted the audience's minds.

10 best old Bollywood comedy movies that make us go ROFL:

1. Padosan

Cast: Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Kishore Kumar, Mukri, Raj Kishore, Keshto Mukherjee

Director: Jyoti Swaroop

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Musical/Romance

Release year: 1968

Where to watch: Prime Video

Padosan is a classic Bollywood comedy movie that has entertained the audience for ages. Be it our grandparents or the current generation of movie lovers, everyone has and should watch this entertaining feature once in their lifetime. Songs like Mere Samnewali Khidki Mein and Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar are as iconic as the film.

2. Bawarchi

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bhaduri, Asrani, Harindranath Chattopadhyay, A.K. Hangal, Durga Khote, Manisha, Kali Banerjee, Usha Kiran, Raju Shrestha

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Musical/Drama

Release year: 1972

Where to watch: Prime Video, Sony Liv

As the name suggests, Bawarchi revolves around a multi-talented household servant, employed by a dysfunctional household that has a reputation for not retaining house help due to their ill-treatment. However, this one surprisingly becomes their apple of the eye and even meddles in their family drama to resolve internal conflicts.

3. Heeralal Pannalal

Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh, Premnath, Ranjeet, Ajit, Amjad Khan, Madan Puri, Kamini Kaushal

Director: Ashok Roy

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/ Action

Release year: 1978

Where to watch: YouTube

Heeralal Pannalal is a funny old Hindi movie about two boys who grow up together in an orphanage. They end up becoming best friends and even fall in love with two beautiful ladies in the quest to unearth some unknown secrets about their parents.

4. Chupke Chupke

Cast: Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Usha Kiran, David Abraham Cheulkar, Asrani, Keshto Mukherje

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance/Drama

Release year: 1975

Where to watch: Prime Video

The audience saw Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s hit jodi in this old Hindi comedy movie Chupke Chupke. Their hilarious act together was highly appreciated by cinephiles who still revisit the film for an unlimited dose of laughter and entertainment.

5. Bombay to Goa

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aruna Irani, Shatrughan Sinha, Nazir Hussain, Mehmood, Anwar Ali

Director: S. Ramanathan

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Action

Release year: 1972

Where to watch: Prime Video

Next up in this list of best old Bollywood comedy movies is Bombay to Goa. The road comedy film showcases how a woman, who ran away from home, falls in love with her bodyguard trying to protect her from an armed henchman. Their road trip from Bombay to Goa with some of the entertaining bunch from the industry will take you on a fun comical ride.

6. Pati Patni Aur Woh

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Ranjeeta Kaur, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Tina Munim, Parveen Babi

Director: BR Chopra

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Release year: 1978

Where to watch: YouTube

A husband is two-timing with his wife and another woman in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Despite being nearly caught on multiple occasions; he finally loses the game and gets held red-handed. While he repents his actions, it doesn’t stay for long. Owing to its popularity, this funny old Bollywood movie was remade under the same name in 2019 starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

7. Seeta Aur Geeta

Cast: Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Roopesh Kumar, Manorama, Satyen Kappu, Honey Irani, Pratima Devi

Director: Ramesh Sippy

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Release year: 1972

Where to watch: Prime Video

Identical long-lost sisters who are opposites in nature intentionally exchange places to teach Seeta’s greedy and abusive aunt a lesson. While living different lives, they meet their lovers who fall for their original identities in Seeta Aur Geeta. Hema Malini plays a double role in this best old Bollywood comedy movie.

8. Chachi 420

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Nassar, Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal, Rajendranath Zutshi, Ayesha Jhulka, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Director: Kamal Haasan

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Release year: 1997

Where to watch: YouTube

As a director and lead actor, Kamal Haasan did a magnificent job in Chachi 420. He plays the role of a desperate father who disguises himself as the child’s nanny to be with him. The fun kickstarts when his ex-father-in-law falls in love with his disguised personality.

9. Kunwara Baap

Cast: Mehmood, Macky Ali, Vinod Mehra, Lalita Pawar, Nazir Hussain

Director: Mehmood

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Release year: 1974

Where to watch: Prime Video, Zee 5

A kind-hearted poor rickshaw driver adopts a child and brings him up along with his son. But tragedy hits when the boy end becomes crippled as a result of polio infection. An interesting fact about this Hindi comedy movie is that Mehmood made the film to raise awareness of polio which had affected his son Macky Ali. Ali made his debut in Kunwara Baap.

10. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Cast: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Kunal Khemu, Baby Ashrafa

Director: Mahesh Bhatt

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Release year: 1993

Where to watch: Prime Video

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke is one of the best old Bollywood comedy movies of all time. It narrates how two lovers, who meet by fate, take care of the guy’s dead sister's mischievous kids and protect the family from a woman trying to break them apart. The movie also won a Nation Film Award.

That’s a wrap for this list of old Hindi comedy movies. Do you have any of your favorite films to add? Let us know in the comments.

