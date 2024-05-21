Law Enforcement REVEALS Investigating Sources Of Drug Involvement In Matthew Perry’s Death; DETAILS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, drugs, and depression.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. star Matthew Perry's sudden death shocked fans and well-wishers. The 54-year-old died on October 28 at his Los Angeles house. While the actor's cause of death was said to be an accidental drowning, later reports revealed that the trail of ketamine was the actual reason.

Now, six months after Perry's death, the law enforcement department has revealed that they are investigating the source of the drug that the Fools Rush In actor used for his treatment of anxiety and depression.

What did the law enforcement department reveal regarding the sources of ketamine?

During the unit's investigation, the representatives stated that the perspectives they are examining are: how did Perry get the drug, who supplied it, and under what circumstances? The law enforcement department revealed that the police and DEA have already investigated a few people involved in the supply and have a history of taking ketamine.

According to the County Medical Examiner's office, "Matthew had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety more than a week before his death, but the M.E. concluded the ketamine in his system when he died wasn't from the treatment."

As per the office's statement, the actor was infused with drugs from some other source and not the regular medicines he took for anxiety and depression. Not only Perry but Mac Miller's death in 2018 was also investigated by the feds, as he too died of a drug overdose. At the time, the officers revealed that it was 3 men who supplied drugs to the rapper, killing him.

The drug department is currently looking into Matthew Perry's cause of death because no evidence has yet been discovered.

Courteney Cox’s statements about Matthew Perry post his death

For the first time after her co-star Matthew Perry’s death, Courteney Cox opened up about the actor’s personality off-screen. In the CBS Mornings interview, Cox shared that Perry does visit her at times after his death. The Scream actress described her co-actor and friend as one of the funniest people in the world, with a big heart.

Cox said, “He visits me a lot if we believe in that.” In response to her being called a spiritual person, the actress said, Oh yeah. You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, and Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people who guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry played Monica and Chandler in the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., which ran for 10 years. Apart from Cox and Perry, the cast members included Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

