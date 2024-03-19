LeBron James Allegedly Makes Teammates ‘Uncomfortable’; Fox Employee Claims Supporting Paul Pierce’s Statement

Paul Pierce believes that LeBron James playing a smaller role will be crucial to the Los Angeles Lakers' success. Paul Pierce made a very passionate statement on Undisputed, saying that LeBron should "step back" and let the team play without him holding the ball. After this take by Pierce, Skip Bayless has some thoughts about this critic blaming LeBron James for the Lakers’ staying at the 10th position in the Western Conference.

Skip Bayless thinks Lebron James doesn’t get his teammates ‘involved’

Skip Bayless seized the opportunity to capitalize on a crucial Lebron James take as Paul Pierce used his knowledge to offer some helpful feedback in explaining the Lakers' problems. When appearing on Undisputed, Pierce blamed LeBron James for the team's position. The well-known sports analyst and LeBron critic posted on X to back up Pierce's assertion with his views.

On X wrote, Bayless, “Paul Pierce made a powerful point today on Undisputed. He said LeBron is now more of a ball hog stat machine who doesn’t get teammates involved enough, making them uncomfortable to shoot w/o 2nd guessing. That, said Paul, is the biggest reason the Lakers are 10th. Truth.”

Bayless blamed James as the “biggest reason” for the Lakers to be in the 10th position as he doesn’t involve his teammates. He also took a shot at him by calling him a “ball hog stat machine” stating him as one of the best in getting his stats better, but when it comes to the team he just does not get them “involved”.

What did Paul Pierce say about LeBron James?

Paul Pierce spoke on Skip Bayless' UNDISPUTED podcast earlier, implying that the majority of LeBron's recent accomplishments are merely symbolic. For the benefit of the squad as a whole, the 46-year-old claimed that it was time for the four-time NBA champion to stand aside.

Pierce said at minute 1:20, “I'm tired of the Lakers. Yeah, the Lakers are gonna lose and LeBron is gonna get 40. He's great at getting his stats.But the truth of the matter, when I've been watching the Lakers this year, yes, LeBron’s been great numbers-wise, but he’s got to take a step back.”

Aside from urging LeBron to stand aside, Pierce seemed dissatisfied with the attention being given to the Lakers and Warriors. According to the NBA veteran, there are enough top-tier teams in the league doing well. Instead of concentrating on them, the media continues to highlight the ninth and tenth seeds in the West.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is enjoying an excellent season despite being 39 years old. He's averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. However, the Lakers are just 36-32 and have the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, which is the last slot in the Play-In field.

Pierce believes the club would be better off if LeBron passed the ball around more and allowed his teammates to thrive. And, till now, LeBron hasn’t said anything about these comments. However, it would be interesting to see how the season would end for the Lakers this year.

