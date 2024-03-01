Lil Wayne Slams Lakers; Says He Was ‘Treated Like Sh*t’ at Wizards Game for Anthony Davis Comment

Lil Wayne is one of the dynamic figures of the music industry but in the last few months, he has been a very controversial figure in the world of basketball. This is because of the comments he made about Anthony Davis’s performance for the Lakers last year.

Even before people can forget those comments, the rapper posted a tweet about how the Lakers have mistreated them because of his comments in the past.

The superstar musician posted this: “Wow! Got treated like shit at the Laker game just now but I figured they’d do me that sooner or later either bc of what i said abt AD or simply bc they don’t fwm which I been got that vibe from em as well so all good I get it. Fuck em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it.”

What did Lil Wayne say about Davis?

"If the Lakers want to be a championship team, and in the future as well, they have to get rid of AD," Wayne stated.

"Because he has demonstrated to us that this is his makeup and who he is. Remove him and bring in some talented players."

When predicting the future of the Lakers if the team decides to move on from Anthony Davis, the rapper did not hold back. He did, however, maintain his belief that, as the season progresses, the team will pick up the pace, much like it did in the 2022–2023 campaign.

Lil Wayne persisted in his assertion that this Lakers team has suffered because of Davis' erratic availability. The rapper made the case that the Lakers ought to trade Anthony Davis to obtain several valuable assets, including picks and players.

