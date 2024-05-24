Logan Paul Makes Massive Promise Ahead Of WWE Title Fight Vs Cody Rhodes At King And Queen Of The Ring 2024

The social media star and the current United States Champion Logan Paul is set to battle the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a grand setup of King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view Logan will not put his title on the line, but a victory would make him a double Champion.

The WWE Superstars are in Saudi Arabia at the moment, doing various promotional activities. Recently, during his appearance at the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Logan talked about his upcoming WWE Championship match and made a huge promise.

Giving his brass knuckles to Michael Cole, which he used numerous times to gain the upper hand against his rivals, he vowed not to use it against the American Nightmare. Logan confidently said that he would pin Cody Rhodes without the need to use the brass knuckles. Hence, the match is going to be fair and square at King and Queen of the Ring.

This is Logan Paul's second world championship match in Saudi Arabia

This match is neither Logan's first world title opportunity nor his maiden WWE Championship match in UAE. The Maverick headlined a show in the Middle East in 2022 when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

Following that remarkable match, Logan set a new standard for himself in WWE, exhibiting his impressive athleticism as the bout lasted nearly 25 minutes. Despite his valiant efforts, he fell short of winning the encounter. He sustained multiple injuries during that match.

Four other matches are slated for the PPV

Apart from the WWE Championship clash between Logan and Cody, the King and Queen of the Ring event boasts four other high-voltage matches, including two title bouts. After an aggressive Liv Morgan Revenge tour, she will attempt to dethrone Women's World Champion, Becky Lynch.

In another title match, we will see Sami Zayn putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed. Moreover, the show will feature crowing the king and queen of the ring this year. Representing RAW, Gunther will take on the finalist from SmackDown, while the red brand's Lyra Valkyria will clash with the finalist from the blue brand.

