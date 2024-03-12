Taylor Swift’s Alleged Investment In BF Travis Kelce’s Fashion Makeover Will Blow Your Mind
Is Taylor Swift transforming Travis Kelce's style? Check out what the insiders have to say!
Apart from achieving success on the football field, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, Travis Kelce has made a name for himself as a fashion star as well. He often chooses clothes that show his fun-loving personality and loves to wear loud colors and fun patterns. In 2021, Kelce even started his clothing brand called Tru Colors.
Now, last month, there were whispers about a possible change to Kelce's fashion choices, brought on by claims that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift was helping her finances to bring in a change to his closet. Reports by Yahoo quoted Life and Style's insider and said Swift donated a generous $500,000 to upgrade Kelce's fashion tastes. The sources noted that while Swift knew Kelce liked to experiment with different looks, she wanted to aid him in adjusting to the changing expectations of his growing fame. The insider made it clear that Swift's help with Kelce's clothes was not to change who he is, but to gently update his style.
Well, there is no doubt that dating a famous singer like Swift increased interest in what Kelce wears from fans and media. More people are now paying attention and talking about his fashion choices.
Travis Kelce’s Stylist Danielle Salzedo Opened Up About the Super Bowl LVIII Campion’s Sartorial Choices
In a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Danielle Salzedo, the stylist for Travis Kelce, shared details about the NFL star's impressive wardrobe. Salzedo said Kelce's style seamlessly mixes fun, polish, and comfort - an outfit he wears with ease.
Salzedo understands Kelce's preferences well. She said he likes matching sets and oversized pieces. Notably, Kelce boldly mixes unusual print combinations, showing he's willing to push style boundaries. According to Salzedo, Kelce actively shops online. He takes time to know the latest trends and find new clothes.
In Photos: Top 5 Outfit Picks From Travis Kelce’s Look Books
In an interview with Complex in 2021, Travis Kelce opened up about fashion blending with the NFL. In his view, the football world is starting to care more about fashion. He thinks teams are focusing more on how players dress and look. Kelce notes football season lasts 16, 17, or now 18 weeks and compared game days to red carpet events. Kelce shared how games are public and watched by many, just like celebrities on red carpets.
So, here are the top-notch looks that Travis flaunted during the last NFL 2023-2024 Season:
Look 1: Kelce kicked off October 2023 in style at the game in a checkered flannel shirt and khakis from Ice Cream.
Look 2: Fans again enjoyed in October 2023 as Kelce turned heads on the field in a pair of brown velvet pants paired with a crisp white shirt.
Look 3: Kelce stood out at the July premiere of Netflix's Quarterback in pastel Lanvin.
Look 4: Celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony in June 2023. Here Kelce donned a laid-back yet luxurious Fear of God suit, Nike Dunks, and Cartier shades.
Look 5: In April 2023, Kelce took center stage at his Kelce Jam, rocking an all-denim ensemble from Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama.