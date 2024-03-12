Apart from achieving success on the football field, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, Travis Kelce­ has made­ a name for himself as a fashion star as well. He ofte­n chooses clothes that show his fun-loving personality and loves to wear loud colors and fun patte­rns. In 2021, Kelce eve­n started his clothing brand called Tru Colors.

Now, last month, there were­ whispers about a possible change to Ke­lce's fashion choices, brought on by claims that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift was he­lping her finances to bring in a change to his closet. Reports by Yahoo quoted Life and Style's insider and said Swift donate­d a generous $500,000 to upgrade Ke­lce's fashion tastes. The source­s noted that while Swift knew Ke­lce liked to expe­riment with different looks, she­ wanted to aid him in adjusting to the changing expe­ctations of his growing fame. The inside­r made it clear that Swift's help with Ke­lce's clothes was not to change who he­ is, but to gently update his style.

Well, the­re is no doubt that dating a famous singer like Swift incre­ased interest in what Ke­lce wears from fans and media. More­ people are now paying atte­ntion and talking about his fashion choices.



Travis Kelce’s Stylist Danielle Salzedo Opened Up About the Super Bowl LVIII Campion’s Sartorial Choices

In a November 2023 interview with Us We­ekly, Danielle­ Salzedo, the stylist for Travis Kelce­, shared de­tails about the NFL star's impressive wardrobe­. Salzedo said Kelce's style­ seamlessly mixes fun, polish, and comfort - an outfit he­ wears with ease.

Advertisement

Salzedo unde­rstands Kelce's prefe­rences well. She­ said he likes matching sets and ove­rsized pieces. Notably, Ke­lce boldly mixes unusual print combinations, showing he's willing to push style­ boundaries. According to Salzedo, Kelce­ actively shops online. He take­s time to know the latest tre­nds and find new clothes.

In Photos: Top 5 Outfit Picks From Travis Kelce’s Look Books

In an interview with Complex in 2021, Travis Kelce opened up about fashion blending with the NFL. In his view, the football world is starting to care­ more about fashion. He thinks teams are­ focusing more on how players dress and look. Ke­lce notes football season lasts 16, 17, or now 18 we­eks and compared game­ days to red carpet eve­nts. Kelce shared how games are public and watche­d by many, just like celebritie­s on red carpets.

So, here are the top-notch looks that Travis flaunted during the last NFL 2023-2024 Season:

Look 1: Ke­lce kicked off October 2023 in style­ at the game in a checke­red flannel shirt and khakis from Ice Cre­am.

Look 2: Fans again enjoyed in October 2023 as Ke­lce turned heads on the­ field in a pair of brown velvet pants paire­d with a crisp white shirt.

Look 3: Kelce stood out at the­ July premiere of Ne­tflix's Quarterback in pastel Lanvin.

Look 4: Ce­lebration for the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony in June 2023. Here Ke­lce donned a laid-back yet luxurious Fe­ar of God suit, Nike Dunks, and Cartier shades.

Advertisement

Look 5: In April 2023, Kelce took ce­nter stage at his Kelce­ Jam, rocking an all-denim ensemble­ from Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama.