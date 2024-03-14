Matt Brown Shares NEWS About Mark Coleman’s Health Amidst Former UFC Heavyweight Champion’s Hospitalization

UFC legend Mark Coleman was recently in the headlines due to an unfortunate incident. The fighter was reportedly rushed to the hospital due to inhalation of smoke during a brutal house fire. Upon hearing the ill-fated news, fans have been well-wishing the former UFC contender for a quick recovery.

Recent news suggests that fans' prayers have been answered. A fellow UFC fighter posted an update regarding the retired fighter’s condition.

Matt Brown Shares Positive Update Regarding Mark Coleman

Mark Coleman was recently paraded by fans for a heroic act. The retired fighter was revealed to have rescued his parents from a dreadful house fire that had demolished their residence. In an attempt to rescue his pet dog, Coleman unfortunately failed to do so due to inhaling toxic fumes.

Following this incident, it was reported that the American UFC contender was fighting for his life. This shocking incident caused a lot of fans to worry about Coleman’s condition. However, the update regarding his hospitalization has fans expressing a massive sigh of relief.

A fellow UFC fighter, Matt Brown, recently shared an update on Mark Coleman’s condition at the hospital. Brown wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Word is @Markcolemanmma is responsive and aware. Things are looking up for the big guy! Nothing can stop this savage, not even a fire!”

This indicated that the retired fighter was recovering from the brutal aftermath of the fire. The fighter also shared a ‘GoFundMe’ that helps raise money and awareness for Mark Coleman’s complications.

Fans React to Matt Brown’s Update on Mark Coleman

Upon sharing the update on Mark Coleman’s responsive condition in the hospital, fans rejoiced. After being rushed to the emergency room due to dangerous fumes inhalation, The Hammer seems to be recovering despite the dangers of such toxic smoke.

MMA fans all over social media have been praising the heroic deeds of the retired UFC fighter. One fan on X by the username Taemrocket wrote, “A legend and a hero. Love to hear this.”

Fans also mourned the loss of his pet dog, who unfortunately departed from its life due to the fire. A fan by the username ‘mmaslampod’ wrote, “I feel so bad about his dog for one. His parents lost their house. Damn. Thanks for the update Immortal.”

Fan Reactions:

Supporters of Coleman commended the fighter’s bravery. ‘Cam Bomal’ on X wrote, “This is great news! Hopefully he keeps getting better! Wish him and his family nothing but the best. Mark is truly a hero!”

Despite his responsive condition, Mark Coleman has not yet made a full recovery. One fan on X reminded fellow supporters to continue praying for the fighter. Nico Lagan wrote, “Mark Coleman Seems To Be Doing Better. He's not out of the woods yet, so let's keep praying for him.”

