‘Worst Call of the Season’: Monty Williams Tears Refs Apart in Post Match Interview After Pistons Lose to Knicks

After Detroit's heartbreaking last-second loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, coach Monty Williams of the Pistons, who is under fire, unleashed a sensational rant on officials on Monday night.

When Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo appeared to foul small forward Ausar Thompson near halfcourt in the closing seconds, the Pistons had a 111-110 lead. However, the officials observed no issues with the play, and with 2.8 seconds left, guard Josh Hart made a layup.

New York won 113-111 after that crazy sequence, and Williams was incensed when he entered the press room after the crushing setback.

Monty Williams: "The absolute worst call of the season”

Williams' entire media appearance on Monday night consisted of a 60-second rant directed at the officiating crew. He thought DiVincenzo's foul-worthy contact on Thompson, which resulted in a Detroit turnover, was hard enough to draw a foul. Monty felt the game would have been over if the Pistons got that call and went to the free-throw line.

"Where's the New York media now?" Williams questioned with sarcasm. "The absolute worst call of the season."

Williams described Thompson's no-call as an "abomination" and said the Pistons organization has been operating "the right way," but they were blown out of the game at a crucial moment. Monty was so angry that he left after the rant and didn't take any questions from the journalists there.

"Enough is enough," declared Williams. "We've done things the right way. The NBA has been contacted. We submitted some clips. We're tired of constantly hearing the same things. Ausar's legs were tackled as we had a chance to win."

DiVincenzo's defense freed Thompson from his hold on the ball, giving All-Star guard Jalen Brunson the time and space to pass to Hart close to the hoop. He was fouled just as he made his layup and made the free throw to give the Knicks the final two-point lead.

With the win, they improved to 35-23 and it was just their second victory in their previous seven games.

Cade Cunningham: 'I'm livid'

One of the few bright spots in this miserable Detroit season has been Pistons star Cade Cunningham, who has also served as the team's face after suffering through a record-breaking 28-game losing streak earlier in the season.

In a postgame interview, the point guard said that the Detroit locker room was "livid" over the non-call as the Pistons' record dropped to 8-49.

"It's beyond words," Cunningham said to the press. "It is what it is. That has been the case."

