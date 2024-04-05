Michael Jordan Name-Dropped by J Cole in Latest Kendrick Lamar Diss Track From Album Might Delete Later

Michael Jordan has been an inspiration for people from all fields of work. His hard work, desire, hunger to win, and never being complacent have inspired generations. J. Cole, a rapper from North Carolina, is one of them who is always inspired by the GOAT basketball player's life.

The rapper has mentioned the six-time NBA winner multiple times in his songs. He was also a part of the group that took over the majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets from His Airness. Cole is at it again as he mentioned Jordan in his latest album, Might Delete Later.

Pricey, the album's opening track, is about a person's quest for fame and the difficulties and sacrifices they might have to make along the way.

Given that he brought up the legendary Chicago Bulls player, he may have drawn inspiration from Michael Jordan's career. In the song, he made the comparison between his rap verses and a Michael Jordan rookie card.

What does the rap verse read?

His rap verses read, "N****s know a verse from Cole be like a signed Michael Jordan rookie card in mint condition. The farthest thing from harbor shit, be honest with me, listen You know if I want it, I be John Gotti with the henchmen."

Cole’s beef with Lamar

The beef between J. Cole and Drake vs Kendrick Lamar is known to the world. Lamar took a shot at them in his song Like That with Metro Boomin and Future. Drake didn't react to it, but J. Cole has come up with a reply.

"He averaging one hard verse like every 30 months or sumn, if he wasn't dissin we wouldn't be discussin em," J Cole raps in the song, which will further fuel up the beef.

Cole’s Michael Jordan and Disney-inspired song

"Being good is good, that'll get you Drew Gooden / But me, I want Jordan numbers, LeBron footin".

In his song Return of Simba, the rapper linked the strength of his favorite Disney character to that of legendary basketball player Michael Jordan. The song opens with a young Simba. J. Cole continued by drawing comparisons between Simba's journey and the accomplishments of legendary athletes from the past and present.

