Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen Feud Explained: What Happened Between The Two Former Bulls Teammates?

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, two of the greatest NBA players, joined forces to create an iconic duo for the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s. Their partnership was the driving force behind the Bulls' unprecedented success, clinching six NBA championships in a glorious decade.

1987-1988 Season: The Genesis of a Partnership

In this season, Pippen was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics but traded to the Bulls. Jordan, an established star, welcomed Pippen, marking the beginning of their on-court collaboration.

1990-1991 Season: Inaugural Championship Win

The Bulls secured their first NBA championship, with Jordan and Pippen leading the team to a stellar 61-21 regular-season record.

1991-1992 Season: Back-to-Back Glory

Continuing their dominance, the Bulls secured their second consecutive NBA championship. The chemistry between Jordan and Pippen remained pivotal to the team's success.

1992-1993 Season: A Hat-Trick of Championships

The Bulls completed a remarkable three-peat, winning their third consecutive NBA championship, with Jordan and Pippen playing integral roles.

1995-1996 Season: Jordan's Return and a Fourth Title

After a brief retirement, Jordan returned to the Bulls, helping them secure their fourth NBA championship.

1996-1997 Season: A Fifth Championship Triumph

The Bulls clinched their fifth NBA championship, further solidifying their status as one of the greatest teams in NBA history.

1997-1998 Season: The Sixth and Final Championship

The Bulls concluded their remarkable journey with a sixth NBA championship, completing a second three-peat.

Through the highs of tough playoff battles and personal achievements, and the lows of shouldering the weight of the Chicago Bulls dynasty, Jordan and Pippen shared experiences that solidified their bond.

‘The Last Dance’ and Scottie Pippen's Dissatisfaction

However, all that changed when in April 2020, The Last Dance, a 10-part docuseries chronicling the Bulls' historic 1997-1998 season premiered. Co-produced by Jordan's Jump 23 production company, the series used over 500 hours of previously unreleased footage.

In December 2020, Scottie Pippen publicly expressed his dissatisfaction, claiming the series inaccurately portrayed the greatness of their era.

He told The Guardian, "I didn't think those things stood out in the documentary. I thought it was more about Michael trying to uplift himself and to be glorified."

‘Unguarded’ Memoir and Controversy

In November 2021, as Pippen released his memoir, Unguarded, the truth behind their friendship came to light. Contrary to the on-court camaraderie, Pippen admitted on Good Morning America that their friendship wasn't as depicted on television.

The memoir further ignited controversy as Pippen slammed both Jordan and The Last Dance, accusing the docuseries of placing Jordan on a pedestal while undermining his teammates.

Pippen, who also claimed he and his teammates received no compensation while Jordan earned $10 million, voiced his displeasure. Despite Jordan acknowledging an oversight in the inclusion of a scene from Game 3 against the New York Knicks, Pippen highlighted the lack of financial recognition for the players who opened up their lives for the documentary.

New Challenges: Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's Affair

In January 2023, the once-unbreakable bond between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen faced a fresh challenge as Marcus Jordan, Michael's son, confirmed his romance with Larsa Pippen, Scottie's ex-wife.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen spent 19 years together before parting ways in December 2021. The former couple share four children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

With Marcus Jordan stepping into the mix, the dynamics between Michael and Scottie turned worse.

Adding fuel to the fire, Scottie Pippen, in May 2023, publicly aired his grievances against Michael Jordan's basketball prowess. On Stacey King's Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast, Pippen characterized Jordan as a "horrible" player, criticizing his individualistic playing style.

Absence at Ring of Honor Ceremony

The latest blow to their relationship came as both Jordan and Pippen skipped the Chicago Bulls' inaugural Ring of Honor ceremony on January 11, 2024. The two were expected to be headliners, but the reasons for their absence remains shrouded in mystery.

