Michael Strahan’s Daughter Struggles With Memory Loss During Cancer Battle: ‘I Can’t Remember a Single Thing’

Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella, 19, is courageously battling cancer. She has recently shared a heartfelt update on her condition. Isabella has been remarkably open about her journey battling her disease.

She documents her experiences and the significant challenges she faces, which include severe memory loss caused by her medication. Isabella's struggle with memory loss is due to a reaction to a drug that was administered to protect her hearing during her cancer treatment.

Michael Strahan's Daughter Faces Memory Loss Amid Cancer Battle

To counteract this adverse reaction, doctors prescribed Ativan. It was a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety, trouble sleeping, severe agitation, and active seizures. Unfortunately, Ativan has side effects, one of which is temporary memory loss.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Isabella elaborated on this experience. She stated, "I don't remember Tuesday 'cause I'm given this drug to protect my hearing and just because I have a reaction to it, they give me Ativan." She also added, “And for some reason -- this happened last time too -- I can't remember a single thing about that day."

The video includes a clip of Isabella in the hospital. She could be visibly seen struggling with her memory as she mentions being about to eat a sandwich but not remembering ordering it. This memory loss is a known side effect for some patients taking Ativan, as noted by Medical News Today. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The publication explains that memory loss can occur during the use of Ativan. However, it is usually temporary and should be resolved after discontinuing the medication. If memory problems persist or become a significant concern, consulting a healthcare provider is crucial.

Despite these daunting challenges, Isabella remains positive and hopeful. Particularly as she nears the end of her chemotherapy treatments. "I'm just sitting on my couch now -- literally I just want it to be June already," she expressed.

Eventually showing her eagerness for the conclusion of her treatment. "I just wait around for the next time I get chemo and I'm kind of scared, like, once I'm done, how am I gonna go back to normal life?" Her anticipation highlights both her excitement and apprehension about resuming normalcy post-treatment.

Isabella's journey began in October when she noticed symptoms such as headaches, nausea, and difficulty walking. "I didn't notice anything was off 'til probably like Oct. 1." She shared this during an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

Following extensive testing, doctors diagnosed her with a malignant brain tumor called medulloblastoma. This diagnosis set her on a path of rigorous treatment, which she has courageously documented on her YouTube channel. It provides a keen look into her life and the reality of battling cancer.

In another video, Isabella recounted a distressing visit to the emergency room due to a high fever exceeding 102 degrees Fahrenheit. She described it as "the worst fever" she had ever experienced. "I don't feel as horrible as I did the first time. I just have a really bad headache so I thought nothing of it and now we're in the ER," she explained.

Despite not feeling her best, she acknowledged that she had felt worse before, though she struggled significantly with mobility at the time, saying, "I feel like I can barely walk now." Isabella's transparency about her cancer battle and the side effects of her treatment offers invaluable insight into the realities faced by many cancer patients.

Her bravery in sharing her story publicly raises awareness about medulloblastoma. Eventually, it's associated with challenges but it also provides support and encouragement to others who are going through similar experiences.

Her father, Michael Strahan, has been a steadfast source of support throughout her journey. He has been frequently sharing updates and expressing immense pride in Isabella's strength.

Advertisement

Strahan's Daughter Is Undoubtedly a Worrier

The Strahan family's openness about Isabella's condition tells the fans about the importance of familial support. Especially in overcoming significant health challenges. Michael Strahan's presence and involvement highlight the critical role that loved ones play in providing emotional support during such times.

Also read: Who are Michael Strahan's children? Everything to know about GMA anchor's twin girls amid brain cancer revelation

As Isabella continues her fight against cancer, her fans and family are always there to support her. Isabella's courage and determination in the face of adversity inspire countless others. With that, it is proving that even in the darkest times, there is light and strength to be found.

Also read: Is there going to be a ‘Frozen 4’? Disney CEO Bob Iger drops some hints