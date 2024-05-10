Ashutosh Rana reacts to his Deepfake video supporting a political party; ‘One needs to be cautious’

Murder in Mahim actor Ashutosh Rana's deepfake video reciting a poem to make a vote appeal for Bharatiya Janta Party recently went viral. The actor now, in an interview, talked about the same. He also expressed his deep concern over the usage of AI for such practices, citing it as a threat to society and mankind.

Ashutosh Rana talks about deepfake video

In a recent chat with India Today, Ashutosh Rana talked about the usage of AI and said, "This is not something new. This is 'Maya Yudh', and we have been fighting it since Ramayana days. Remember how during the fight between Laxman and Meghnath, the former saw multiple avatars of Ravana's son? This has been around for ages but we are witnessing it right now. One needs to be cautious about how things could turn out."

Ashutosh Rana said that one cannot do much to save themselves in this situation. He added, "But people who know you will never question you. And the ones who do will never be satisfied with your response. They have already formed an image in their mind, and whatever you do will never matter to them." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Rana continued by expressing concern about the ease with which someone's face could be manipulated in videos, potentially leading to character assassination. He allegedly stated that even if such a situation arose for him, the only people he would answer to would be his wife (Renuka Shahane), his children, his deceased parents, and his guru. Beyond these individuals, Rana supposedly claimed indifference to public opinion. However, he emphasized the importance of caution, acknowledging the time it takes to build a reputation and the potential for it to be destroyed quickly.

Advertisement

Ashutosh Rana on joining politics

In the same interview, Rana was asked about his plans to enter politics. The actor explained that before becoming an actor (abhineta), he had been a politician (neta). He said that this is why people expected him to join Parliament (sansad) someday. However, Rana went on to say that not everyone can be in Parliament, emphasizing the importance of the public (crowd). He reportedly included himself among the public, stating his belief that a truly empowered public is what makes Parliament function effectively.

Ashutosh Rana on the work front

On the work front, Ashutosh Rana's Murder in Mahim was recently released on JioCinema. The show is an engaging, eye-opening story that throws light upon the rampant honey-trapping of individuals in Mumbai, based on their sexual orientation and personal preferences. The show also stars actor Vijay Raaz in a pivotal role.

ALSO READ: Ashutosh Rana says playing negative roles is his biggest achievement; 'My characters are still alive in...'