Silambarasan TR faces new complaint from a leading Tamil film producer over project dispute

Silambarasan TR has grabbed headlines ever since it was announced that he will play a key part in Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life. However, it seems that the actor might have to face some disputes during the upcoming project's shooting.

In a recent development, Tamil cinema’s leading producer Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Production has lodged a complaint against the actor at the Producers Council. According to the allegations, the actor had received an advance payment from the producer, which he allegedly did not return despite the project being withdrawn by Simbu himself.

Silambarasan TR faces complaints from leading Tamil film producer

As per speculations, Silambarasan TR was supposed to star in a film bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh after their previous movie, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The film titled Corona Kumar had Gokul N Krishna as the director but before the filming began, the actor decided to withdraw from the project due to unspecified reasons.

Despite allegedly taking the advance payment for the project, the actor allegedly didn't return the advance nor did he commit to any other films under their production. Ishari K Ganesh finally decided to file a complaint against him.

As per a report by Times of India, the producer has insisted that STR should not be allowed to be part of any other projects until he returns the advance payment or commits to another project by the same makers. Interestingly, Simbu is currently shooting for his next film Thug Life, led by Kamal Haasan with his lined-up film, tentatively called STR 48 being bankrolled by the latter as well.

More about Thug Life

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is an action drama, directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie, co-written by Ratnam and Haasan, marks their reunion after their 1987 cult classic film Nayakan. Besides Haasan and STR, the movie also has an array of talented actors like Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and many more playing key roles.

Moreover, the film is speculated to feature Haasan in a triple role with AR Rahman composing the musical tracks and scores. Interestingly, this marks the third collaboration of the composer in a Kamal Haasan movie.

