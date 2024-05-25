NBA Insider Reveals Phoenix Suns Invited Bronny James to Workout With Them Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

Despite the considerable doubt surrounding Bronny James as an NBA prospect, the 19-year-old continues to spark interest in the run-up to the draft. The son of LeBron James has been questioned by a lot of people because of his decision to put his name in the NBA Draft instead of playing more college football.

What Did Shams Charania Report?

Before the NBA Draft, James is expected to work out with the Phoenix Suns, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Though he has received invitations to train with over ten teams, he only intends to attend a select few.

Which Draft Pick Does Phoenix Suns Have?

In the draft, the Suns are slated to select 22nd overall. James is not expected to be selected at all, much less in the middle of the first round, according to many analysts. The Los Angeles Lakers have a player option on LeBron James' contract, so some of the teams pursuing him will likely be doing so primarily to increase their chances of signing him.

Although Phoenix already has three elite players, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant, there has been discussion about a significant trade taking place this summer. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

At this point, Bronny has been connected to several teams in the Western Conference. It's still thought that the Lakers are the most likely team to pursue him, but it's possible that LeBron won't work too hard to make that happen. Bronny has impressed suitors with his recent scrimmage performances, and training with top teams will make him even more ready for his rookie season in the NBA.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Claims Adam Silver Will Try His Best To Play LeBron James And Son Bronny In Same Team