Who Is Cookie Johnson Magic Johnson Wife

Earvin "Magic" Johnson, an American basketball prodigy from Lansing, Michigan, born on August 14, 1959, drove the Los Angeles Lakers to clinch five NBA titles during their glorious Showtime era.

Renowned as the finest point guard in basketball history, Johnson's NBA career stretched over 13 outstanding seasons.

Beloved and esteemed in the basketball universe, Johnson's dazzling skills and charismatic appeal made him an iconic figure.

Post his basketball career; he emerged successful as a businessman and philanthropist.

Today, he heads the Magic Johnson Foundation as its chairman and CEO, actively combatting HIV/AIDS with initiatives focused on awareness, prevention, and education.

In the recent year 2022, a docuseries titled "They Call Me Magic" premiered, offering a close look into Johnson's life and career.

Johnson's personal life features his wife, Earlitha "Cookie" Kelly, whom he married on September 14, 1991, in Los Angeles.

The couple's meeting traces back to 1978 at Michigan State University, followed by on-and-off dating spanning over a decade, before they tied the knot.

They have two children, Earvin "EJ" Johnson, born in 1992, and their adopted daughter Elisa Johnson, who joined the family in 1995.

Who is Magic Johnson’s Wife, Cookie Johnson?

Earleatha "Cookie" Johnson, a prosperous entrepreneur and author, was born on January 20, 1959, in Huntsville, Alabama, the same year as her future husband, Magic Johnson.

After growing up in Huntsville and moving to Detroit later in life, she crossed paths with Magic at Michigan State University in 1978.

They started an on-and-off relationship spanning more than a decade before finally tying the knot in 1991 and raising two children together.

Cookie carved out her career path as a successful entrepreneur and author. She made waves with her best-selling book 'Believing in Magic', which chronicles her and Magic's life journey.

Known for her compassion and eloquence, Cookie also inspires audiences as a motivational speaker and advocates for homeless and abused women.

She and Magic jointly founded The Magic Johnson Foundation (MJF) to foster economic growth and open doors for disadvantaged communities.

Additionally, Cookie pioneered her denim collection, CJ by Cookie Johnson, with a mission to empower women and create employment opportunities.

Over thirty years of marriage, Cookie and Magic have stood together through various trials. Following Magic's disclosure of his HIV diagnosis and subsequent retirement from the NBA in 1991, Cookie steadfastly supported him.

Magic credits her unwavering loyalty and support as a pivotal factor in his survival.

Their deep faith and mutual dedication underpin their enduring bond.

Cookie Johnson Age and Height

As of 2023, Cookie Johnson, born Earleatha Johnson on January 20, 1959, is 64 years old.

She stands tall at 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 meters).

Where did Magic and Cookie meet?

They crossed paths when Magic Johnson and Cookie were just college first-year students at Michigan State University in 1977.

Magic, already a recognized local athlete, called Cookie's attention and couldn't resist getting to know her.

She caught his eye on the dance floor, and even though he didn't invite her for a dance, he made an effort to ask her number before the party ended.

He constantly called her during Christmas break, and by the next term, she was his girlfriend. The couple had their wedding amidst some rollercoaster journeys in Lansing, Michigan, on Sep 14, 1991.

Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson Relationship Timeline

It all started in 1977 at a university club when the Johnsons first encountered each other. The already famous Magic was just beside the entrance when Cookie popped in with a friend, and soon they began dating.

Although their relationship experienced some on-and-off periods, they finally tied the knot in 1991 and had two children – Earvin III "E.J." Johnson and Elisa Johnson.

That same year, when Magic disclosed his HIV status and his NBA retirement, Cookie was his solid rock, and to date, she is his lifeline.

They are one of Hollywood's durability symbols, having faced monumental relationship waves yet never capsized, celebrating over three decades of marriage.

The Johnsons are famous for their tradition of taking annual yacht excursions. Just in 2023, they sailed around different Mediterranean spots for six weeks on a huge rented yacht.

Their vacation witnessed 18 guests, including their daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

The couple tops off their grand summer travels with a cozy week on the yacht together. All starting from Sorrento in Italy, they cruise around several beautiful locations.

These opulent yacht vacations with family and famous friends have become a popular highlight in their lives, with lots of memories cherished over the years.

How long has Magic Johnson been married?

Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie Johnson, have sustained their marriage for over 32 years since tying the knot in September 1991.

Throughout these years, they have frequently celebrated and acknowledged their enduring relationship through various public events and posts on social media.

How many kids does Magic Johnson have?

Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson have parented three children:

Andre Johnson, born on Feb 20, 1981, is the eldest son of Magic Johnson and his former girlfriend, Melissa Mitchell.

Andre has held positions in Magic Johnson Enterprises and presently serves as the executive vice president of business development at SimWin Sports. He is happily married to Lisa Johnson, and they raise two children together.

The oldest child of Magic and Cookie Johnson, Earvin "EJ" Johnson, came into this world on June 4, 1992. EJ, who openly identifies as gay, was featured in the reality show "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills".

His professional experience includes Hydra Entertainment, the Virtual Reality Company, and Mythical Games, leading up to his current role as the executive vice-president of business development at a digital sports league.

Elisa Johnson, born on December 23, 1994, was adopted by Magic and Cookie. She is an entrepreneur, running her sunglasses and eyewear business at ElisaJohnson.com and creating her designs.

Elisa frequently talks openly about her adoption experience, asserting that she never felt alienated in the Johnson household.

Magic Johnson takes enormous pride in all three of his children, who have all carved successful paths in their careers.

He is always there for them, providing strong and loving support irrespective of the choices they make.

