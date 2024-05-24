NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Drops BIG HINT; League Might Get Stretched to 18 Games Per Season
An NFL season has 20 games every season consisting of 17 regular games and 3 preseason games. Will the league structure change soon? Read below to find out.
NFL sits comfortably at the top of the list of the richest leagues in the world. It continues to be the most viewed sport in the United States. According to Statista, the NFL was watched for over 970 billion minutes in the US nearly three times the MLB viewership.
Fans turn up in huge numbers to watch their favorite stars battle it out for the Vince Lombardi trophy. The Super Bowl LVIII in February averaged a record 123.4 million views across platforms. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sparked a debate by dropping a hint about a potential change in the league’s structure.
18 Regular Season Games
An NFL season used to have 14 games just 3 years back. But the management decided to increase the number of games to 17. A team plays 3 preseason games and 17 regular season games. If they manage to make it to the playoffs, they play an additional number of games depending on how far they advance.
Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, was in a conversation with ESPN recently. He said that the league is going good at 17 right now but they haven’t decided the future yet. Goodell is not a preseason fan and plans on reducing it to 2 games from 3. So, we might witness the league having 2 preseason and 18 regular season games. He added that they aren’t thinking about doing that right now and is more of a long-term plan.
Longer Season Increases Injury Threat
Goodell’s idea instantly received backlash on the internet. Fans were concerned about injury risks owing to an extended season without byes. Making changes isn’t that easy in the most popular league.
However, there has been an instance where money overpowered the discussions. NFL expanded his horizons and the number of international games rose from five to nine. Goodell has assured that everything including the player’s safety will be considered before making any decision.
Also Read: NFL Broadcasters Admit Giving Tough Schedule to Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs on Purpose