NFL Star Jason Kelce Releases Public Apology for His Comments About the People of Wales
Jason Kelce apologized for what he said about the people of Wales. The retired NFL star made some false comments about Welsh culture. Find out more details below.
The former Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce came into the spotlight recently. The LII Super Bowl champion made some controversial remarks about Louis Reese-Zammit and Wales. Rob McElhenney took the matter into his own hands and Jason Kelce asked for forgiveness for his statements late.
Jason Kelce’s comments on Reese-Zammit and Wales
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Louis Reese-Zammit will be playing together this season. The latter has joined the Chiefs on a three-year deal. The other Kelce brother, Jason, talked about the youngster Louis. He commented that he had the idea that Wales was full of “posh” and “rich, upper-class, just beautiful white people”.
The words were not welcomed by the Welsh community on social media. Jason Kelce faced backlash over the same. He added that Reese-Zammit has the potential to take the league by storm and might become the most marketable player of all time. However, the other parts of his statements had already done the damage.
McElhenney's entry to the scene and Kelce’s apology
Following the criticism, Kelce accepted his mistake on X, formerly Twitter. He said that he had come to know that he was incredibly wrong. He added that he is unsure why he had that misconception and has realized that the Welsh community has his kind of people.
Wrexham co-owner McElhenney responded to the apology and emphasized that Kelce was wrong. He further added that he would like to show Kelce around someday and introduce him to some people.
Louis Reese-Zammit has a prosperous career on the cards. The Chiefs’ coach Andry Reid has some incredible plans for the youngster. Jason Kelce was wrong about the Welsh culture but will his prediction for the young blood come true? Let us know your opinion.