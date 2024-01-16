"Not today Jalen": Fans revel as dominant Buccaneers stop the tush Push to thwart Eagles in the NFL Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showcased their dominance over the Philadelphia Eagles, securing a convincing 32-9 victory in a thrilling Wild Card playoff. The Buccaneers wasted no time asserting their dominance, scoring 13 unanswered points in the opening minutes while the Eagles struggled to find their rhythm on offense. The Tampa Bay defense, in particular, stood tall, even thwarting the infamous "Tush Push" attempt by the Eagles in the second quarter. Philadelphia's two-point conversion using the signature play was denied by the Buccaneers' resolute defense.

Dominant Buccaneers take full control

Jalen Hurts, despite playing with a finger injury on his throwing hand, showed determination, finishing 25-of-35 for 250 yards and a TD. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a standout performance with eight catches for 148 yards, keeping the Eagles' hopes alive. However, the Buccaneers, led by QB Baker Mayfield, had a different agenda. Mayfield showcased his resilience, going 22-of-36 for 337 yards and three touchdowns, even while battling ankle and ribs injuries.

Mayfield's precision passing was complemented by a relentless Buccaneers defense, masterfully coordinated by Todd Bowles, consistently dialed up the blitz, rendering Jalen Hurts ineffective in the face of relentless pressure. The Eagles struggled to find open receivers, with Hurts often relying on his legs to escape the blitz. The Buccaneers' blitz-heavy approach, which they deployed on over 40% of their defensive snaps, paid off handsomely.

However, the game's defining moment came in the second quarter when the Eagles attempted to cut the deficit with their signature "Tush Push" play, a two-point conversion attempt, which had been an ace up their sleeve throughout the season, . But Tampa Bay's secret weapon, the 355-pound nose tackle Vita Vea, stood tall at the goal line, preventing Jalen Hurts from crossing it and maintaining the Buccaneers' seven-point lead. Yes, the Tush Push has been answered.

Despite Philadelphia's late surge to the playoffs, their postseason hopes were dashed by a combination of inept pass defense, a lackluster pass rush, and a predictable offense. The Eagles' season ended in disappointment, having lost 6 of their last 7 games, including their playoff exit.

Fans in awe of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive mastery

The successful thwarting of the Tush Push became a particularly celebrated moment, with fans lauding the team's defensive resilience and tactical acumen. A fan tweeted, "Not today Jalen," echoing the dominance of the Buccaneers.

Another expressed pride in Buccaneers' performance, "This has to be a record"

Fans also had their lively cheers, chanting, "When I say Tampa, you say bay. Tampa... Tampa..."

The successful thwarting of the Tush Push became a particularly celebrated moment, as another fan commented, "Wow that was awesome. I haven't seen anyone do that move and pull Hurts back."

Mocking the Eagles, another fan claimed that the NFC East was back to normal,

With the Detroit Lions awaiting in the divisional round, Tampa Bay's strategy and preparation will once again be under the spotlight. What do you think will they continue their dominating streak, or will the Lions roar new challenges?