Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, streaming details, injury reports and more

The NBA season 2023-24 continues this Saturday, January 20, wherein the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves take on each other in a Northwest Division showdown at Minneapolis, MN's Target Center. The tip-off is set for 8:00 PM ET.

Saturday's game marks the third face-off this season between OKC and Minnesota. So far, both teams have tasted home victory once each. The Timberwolves commence the game as favorites, with a 2.5-point edge, and the total stands at 233.5 points.

The Thunder have regained their winning momentum after suffering two consecutive away defeats; 112-105 against the Los Angeles Lakers and 128-117 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

This turnaround happened this past Thursday when they overcame the Utah Jazz 134-129, despite being 3.5-point underdogs on the road.

The Thunder tormented Utah's defense throughout the game, netting 55.8% of their field goals and registering a robust 36/16 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up an impressive performance with 31 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Jalen Williams contributed 27 points with eight assists, and Josh Giddey added 20 points, ten rebounds, and six assists to the tally.

Presently, the Thunder hold the second rank in the Western Conference, leading the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, by half a game.

They stand third across the NBA for adjusted offensive efficiency, with 121.3 points per 100 possessions, and hold the seventh position for adjusted defensive efficiency (113.2).

Timberwolves' Dominance: A deeper look into their four-game winning streak

The Minnesota Timberwolves, with a 30-11 win-loss record and 21-19-1 Against The Spread (ATS), have triumphed in four successive games.

During this winning streak, they notched three home victories: a 116-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, a 109-105 win against the Los Angeles Clippers, and a 118-103 success over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves also defeated the Detroit Pistons 124-117 away.

In their game last Thursday, the Timberwolves surpassed the 12.5-point spread, outpacing the Grizzlies 64-50 in the paint.

The team netted 54.9% of their field goals, with 12 successful shots out of 28 from beyond the arc. Leading the scoring was Anthony Edwards with 28 points, supported by Mike Conley with 17 points and ten assists, and Rudy Gobert contributing 17 points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks.

With an advantageous position in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves are two games ahead of OKC.

They take pride in having the NBA's most robust defensive rating, allowing only 108.8 points per 100 possessions, while scoring 115.0 points per 100 possessions, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

Streaming details for Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: BSN and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Head to Head record

In the NBA's regular season history, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves have clashed 138 times.

Of those encounters, the Timberwolves emerged victorious in 47 games, while the Thunder clinched 91 victories.

The Thunder achieved the latest victory over the Timberwolves, triumphing with a score of 129-106 on December 26, 2023.

Injury Reports

Thunder Injuries: Luguentz Dort: Questionable (Illness)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: Questionable (Illness)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

Thunder 121-115 Timberwolves

