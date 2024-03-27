‘Play the Same Way’: MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice to Sameer Rizvi Ahead of His IPL Debut Against Gujarat Titans

Debutant Sameer Rizvi, who played his maiden IPL game for Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, impressed everyone on his debut. Announcing his entry in the tournament in style, Rizvi smashed two consecutive sixes off the first two balls of his IPL career, making the spectators go berserk.

Rizvi came in to bat when Shivam Dube departed after a brilliant knock of 51 runs and CSK were at the score of 184/4. As soon as he came in, he smacked star GT spinner Rashid Khan for a six on the first ball of his debut game. The six was followed by another maximum as he sent the ball flying out of the ground again.

It was my dream to meet MS Dhoni: Sameer Rizvi

In a post-match interview, Rizvi revisited the auction day when the Super Kings picked him and revealed the happiest part about being picked by Chennai was to be able to meet MS Dhoni and how it was a dream for him.

“When the auction took place and CSK picked me, I was happy because it was my dream to meet bhaiya (MS Dhoni), let alone playing with him. My dream of meeting him was fulfilled. Then I got a chance to play with him as well. I got to learn a lot from him and the staff during the net sessions. I try to learn as much as I can from this team,” said the talented cricketer.

MS Dhoni’s advice for Sameer Rizvi ahead of IPL debut

The youngster also revealed that ahead of his debut, he received special advice from Dhoni to not try to do anything different but play the way he plays and express himself through his usual and natural game.

“He told me to play the way I have playing. He said 'The game is the same, skills are the same, there's nothing different. So play the same way. Just the mindset differs. So when you go out and play, don't feel the pressure. Look at the situation and what it demands. If you think about it while playing, you won't feel pressurized and you'll also not get nervous.',” revealed the debutant.

“As it was my first match, he understood that I would get nervous as it was going to be my first time batting in front of a huge crowd but he told me to make sure I played the same way I have been playing so far,” he further added.

Rizvi and jersey number 7

Rizvi, who also initially had 7 as his jersey number spoke about the reason behind picking number 1 as his IPL jersey number after he couldn’t get 7 due to Dhoni having the same number. “My jersey number is 7 but it's his jersey number as well. So I couldn't get it. I wanted a single number and liked 1, so I picked 1 only,” said Rizvi while talking about his jersey number.

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs on Tuesday, March 26 to win their second consecutive game of the season and earn the top spot in the points table.

