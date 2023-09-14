Why did Harry Maguire's move to West Ham fail? Hammers coach comes out with explanation

The Hammers' coach revealed that David Moyes had liaised with Maguire and his agent, but due to financial constraints, the deal couldn't come through, forcing West Ham to "move on."

Harry Maguire is currently navigating a challenging phase in his career. The professional nearly left United during the summer, with West Ham settling on a £30 million fee; however, the deal didn't go through.

On talkSPORT, Nolan said: “I think it was very close, I was a bit upset that we didn’t make it. I think it was just in the end, the money didn’t get sorted from what I can gather which is upsetting on our behalf because we wanted to [sign him].

“Probably upsetting on Harry’s behalf and probably United’s behalf as well.”

“I think the gaffer was in contact with Harry, his agent, and everything else but yeah, obviously we then had to move on to our next target.”

Often under the spotlight and dealing with constant criticism and pressure, Maguire might regret missing the opportunity to transfer to the London Stadium.

The reports about his failed transition to West Ham were usually conflicting, but Nolan’s disclosure might offer some clarification on the actual incidents.

Nolan also unveiled West Ham's enthusiasm to recruit the 30-year-old player, hinting that he was initially their prime choice before they proceeded with the Konstantinos Mavropanos deal.

ALSO READ: What did Mike Phelan say about Cristiano Ronaldo? United's former assistant coach opens up on CR7

Own Goal Puts Harry Maguire in the Spotlight for Criticism

In a surprising twist during a match with Scotland at Hampden Park, England's own Harry Maguire inadvertently scored for the opposing team.

The Manchester United defender was benched for the friendly game, but he replaced Marc Guehi after the half-time break. Despite his recent lack of time on United's field, Maguire's return didn't go as planned.

A misstep led to him directing Andy Robertson's low cross into his net, bypassing Aaron Ramsdale and gifting Scotland a goal. This unexpected turn of events cut England's lead to 2-1 following earlier goals from Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

Maguire, initially in shock, quickly urged his team to maintain composure. His turn on the field, lasting only 22 minutes in Glasgow, came after coach Gareth Southgate decided to initiate the game with players from Crystal Palace and Brighton's respective teams, Guehi and Lewis Dunk.

Fortunately for England, the unintended goal didn't prove detrimental. In a later play, Bellingham brilliantly set up Harry Kane, whose following goal brought the score to 3-1 for England.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Cricket Australia making neck guards compulsory? All you need to know