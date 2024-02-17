Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo SUSPENDED BY NFL for two games and here's the real REASON why

Things have turned out to be devastating for the Las Vegas Raiders as they lost their star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Jimmy Garoppolo has officially been suspended by the NFL for two games for violating a serious policy of the league. In fact, he hasn't even tried to appeal the suspension.

The real reason why Jimmy Garoppolo was suspended by the NFL

According to ESPN, the star quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo has been suspended from the league for two games. The suspension came due to a violation of the NFL's policy towards performance-enhancing substances. Jimmy Garoppolo violated that policy.

Jimmy is reportedly using a prescribed medication but when asked about it, he failed to offer a valid therapeutic use exemption. This led the league to take him out of the first two games of the 2024 season. Jimmy Garoppolo will not be appealing the suspension as well, and is likely to miss the first two games.

Moreover, as per sources reported to ESPN, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to release Jimmy Garoppolo in mid-March. The star quarterback is under a $72.75 Million contract that is three years long, including $33.75 Million as guaranteed money.

For the 2024 season, Jimmy has a base salary of about $11.25 million which is guaranteed money. However, with the suspension and allegations holding over his head, there could be a change in his contract. However, now that there are rumors of him going to be released from the Raiders, things can change drastically.

With the NFL Draft coming close, there is a chance that he might get traded into another team. Which team do you think is more likely to get their hands on Jimmy Garoppolo and how much can they get him, compared to his last contract? Share your take in the comment section below.