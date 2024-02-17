Two Juveniles Arrested And Charged For Connection In Chiefs' Parade Shooting; DEETS

Kansas City is still recovering from what happened during the Chiefs parade. With the city still grieving about the incident, there have been certain developments in the case. Two juveniles were recently arrested for having been linked with the shooting that happened during the celebration parade.

Jackson County Family Court charges two juveniles on Thursday

Two juveniles who are reportedly connected with the mass shooting at the Super Bowl rally of the Kansas City Chiefs were arrested and charged on Thursday. According to Jackson County Family Court, the two juveniles are being detained in the Juvenile Detention Center of the country.

They are charged with "gun-related and resisting arrest charges." According to the release by the court, "It is anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues."

Apart from this, no further details are revealed by the juvenile court since juveniles are kept in private under the Missouri Law. In addition, even the hearings of such cases are not public. Interestingly, there were three juveniles that were arrested initially

However, one got released due to the fact that the authorities came to a conclusion that he wasn't involved in the mass shooting. The police are looking for others, who are potentially involved in the shooting and called for victims and witnesses.