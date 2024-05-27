Randy Orton praises Current Energy in WWE claims 'This is the best time to be in the business

Randy Orton felt on top of the world when the crowd at France’s LDLA stadium sang his entrance theme. For The Viper, it was a surreal experience. He acknowledged this in a recent interview, saying that he had never felt something like this ever before. And this is why he said that it is the best time to be in the business for him.

Orton might have lost the King and Queen Of The Ring bout to Gunther, but The Viper feels that the younger talents in the locker room are promising. Before the PLE event in Saudi Arabia, he gave an interview where spoke on all of this at length.



What did Randy Orton say?

Orton indirectly hinted towards Triple H’s new era in WWE, where wrestling is given prime importance. “I think that the future is very bright here in the WWE, and I'm so fortunate and so blessed to be a part of this time, this era now with Triple H at the helm. I feel like this is the best time to be in the business,” Wrestling News quoted Randy Orton.

He compared the locker room from his early days in WWE to the present one and said there is a stark difference between the two. He said that there were veterans in the company like Triple H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michales, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Arn Anderson, and Jack Lanza who were there for the wrestlers.

But he resented the fact that, when he was growing up in the industry, there were few people to guide him. Though there were a few, like Triple H and Shawn Michales, they were quite less compared to the influx of new talents from the industry.

“So I think the guys that have been around like myself, we have our hands full with new talent. And the thing is this: there's a lot of new talent. So the big task, big shoes to fill, as far as being a locker room leader and helping the younger guys,” he said.



Orton praises Gunther for ‘Being one of kind’

Orton had showered heaps of praise on The Viper before his finals match at Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia. "I'm ready for someone like Gunther. The thing is, I don't know if anyone has his ability because he is one of a kind. It's gonna be hard-hitting, and it might be the toughest match I've had since I've come back,” he said.



And finally, Gunther beat Orton to win the King of The Ring crown in Saudi Arabia. The Ring General now stares at a World Heavyweight Championship shot at SummerSlam, which might be either against Damian Priest (if he retains till then) or Drew McIntyre.

