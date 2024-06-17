Kristaps Porzingis Contract and Salary

Kristaps Porziņģis, the Latvian professional basketball player, plays as a current of the Boston Celtics in the National Basketball Association (NBA). 7 ft 2 in (2.18 m) tall, people often refer to him by his nickname "The Unicorn."

Porziņģis started his professional journey with Sevilla in 2012. In 2015, the New York Knicks picked him as their fourth overall draft. He served for the Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks before trading leading him first to the Wizards in 2022 and subsequently to the Boston Celtics the following year, 2023.

Kristaps Porzingis contract

Kristaps Porzingis agreed to a two-year extension of his contract in 2023, worth $60 million with Boston. He committed to the team until the 2025-26 season, bypassing a whole season of uncertainty surrounding his expiring contract on the opening day of free agency.

Current Contract

Boston Celtics - 2023-24 - $36,016,200

Boston Celtics - 2024-25 - $29,268,293

Boston Celtics - 2025-26 - $30,731,707

Contract Details

2023-24: $36.02 million

2024-25: $28.85 million

2025-26: $31.15 million

2026: Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)

Career Earnings

Total: $175,197,782

Current Contract Extension: $60 million

Projected Total Earnings: $235,197,782

The Latvian initially arrived in the NBA with a huge burden of expectations as an untested talent. However, the single-time All-Star quickly dispelled doubts about his worth, rewarding the Knicks' conviction in him by averaging impressive statistics of 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in his debut season.

Kristaps Porzingis Salary

Kristaps Porzingis presently holds a 2-year contract with the Boston Celtics, marking a fixed deal of $60 million and an average yearly earning of $30 million. The subsequent 2023-24 season is set to make Porzingis $36,016,200 richer while the following 2024-25 season adds another $29,268,293 to his earnings.

Until the end of the 2024 season, his NBA career, featuring 3 contracts, is projected to rack up to $175,197,782 out of a possible $236,903,095.

Starting his professional basketball journey in 2015, Porzingis was selected as the 4th overall pick by the New York Knicks with whom he signed a beginner's 4-year contract worth $18,650,094. A 2019 shift to Dallas Mavericks witnessed the sealing of his rich 5-year agreement worth $158,253,000.

The current season at the Boston Celtics is a testament to Porzingis's indelible impact. He, by scoring, defending, and rebounding, has significantly contributed to the team's on-field triumphs. His worth was also evident during the NBA finals where his 20-point contribution, especially in the first game, propelled the Celtics to a promising series start.

At present, Porzingis's participation in the 5th game of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain due to an uncommon leg injury he has been grappling with. Though recovery efforts are ongoing, optimism about his game appearance is scant.

Coach Joe Mazzulla of the Celtics, while providing limited details about Porzingis's status, acknowledged the player's dedicated efforts to make himself available for the game, adding that the team plans to ascertain the protection of Porzingis's best interests, both as an individual and a player.