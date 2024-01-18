Real reason why Jason Kelce wants to retire from NFL revealed: Report

The buzz about Jason Kelce calling it quits in the NFL has been growing stronger by the day. It all began after the Eagles' Wild Card defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when Jason was spotted looking dejected on the sidelines. However, a reliable insider from the Eagles camp has shed light on the real reason behind Jason Kelce's contemplation of retirement.

The reality behind Jason Kelce retiring from the NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers handed the Philadelphia Eagles a tough loss in the Wild Card round, beating them 32-9. As a result, rumors about Jason Kelce's retirement from the NFL began to circulate, causing quite a stir. It seems like it's finally time for the Eagles' center to bid farewell to the league. But what could be the reason behind Jason's decision to retire?

Travis Kelce's brother has reportedly had discussions with his teammates regarding his retirement plans, as per various sources. It appears that his decision is not influenced by his performance on the field. Rather, he simply desires to distance himself from football in order to prioritize his mental and physical well-being.

Marcus Hayes, a writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, provided a thorough explanation of the challenges that Jason Kelce is currently facing. According to Hayes, Jason has openly discussed the mental exhaustion he experiences from the demanding practice sessions each week. The team meetings on Mondays, the intense practices, and everything else seem to be wearing him down.

Advertisement

Jason is exhausted, and it's not just from the physical exertion. On top of that, he's dealing with a whole other level of mental strain. You see, Jason is the only mature figure in the locker room. He's been mentoring rookie quarterbacks for over 9 years, as well as nurturing the young talents that come through every year. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Also Read: Is Jason Kelce retiring from NFL? Sources reveal what he told Eagles teammates about his future

Jason Kelce is concerned about brain-related issues

Apart from the team-related mental stress, Jason Kelce's retirement has a lot to do with the risk of CTE. CTE stands for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, which is a brain issue. Even in his documentary on Amazon Prime Video, Jason openly talked about the effects of his condition.

Jason Kelce, like everyone else in sports, has concerns about being affected by this brain disease and how it could impact his body. These factors have reportedly influenced his decision to retire from the league. However, despite the rumors, we are still waiting for Jason to confirm his plans.

Also Read: Taylor Swift reportedly does not get along with Travis Kelce’s brother Jason and his wife Kylie for THIS reason