Met Gala 2024: Who is Sudha Reddy? Know all about the Indian billionaire who wore over 200 carats of diamonds

Met Gala 2024 witnessed a sea of celebrities making appearances wearing unique outfits to match the dress code of The Garden of Time. At the event, Indian billionaire Sudha Reddy turned heads as she made a stunning appearance, donning over 200 carats of diamonds.

Who is Sudha Reddy?

Indian businesswoman and billionaire Sudha Reddy is the director of the MEIL Group. As per Hello! India, Sudha is the wife of Krishna Reddy and the mother of their two kids, Manas and Pranav.

Growing up in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Sudha married Krishna Reddy when she was 19. She is also the head of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and is hailed as the Queen Bee of Hyderabad.

Sudha Reddy's Met Gala 2024 appearance

As per a report on Page Six, Sudha wore an Amore Eterno 180-carat diamond necklace for the fashion event. It featured a 25-carat heart-shaped diamond and three more 20-carat heart-shaped diamonds representing her industrialist husband and their two kids - Manas and Pranav.

Not only these, she also wore a 23-carat diamond solitaire ring and a 20-carat diamond solitaire ring, which is said to be worth $20 million (approximately Rs 165 crore) between them.

Sudha Reddy felt surreal attending the Met Gala 2021

Sudha Reddy attended the Met Gala in 2021. In an interview with Hello! India, she said that it was surreal to be the only Indian at the 2021 Met Gala.

"I can’t say if I ever felt this confident, excited, beautiful, and proud all together ever before. Memorable would be too small a word to express how I feel about my stance at fashion’s biggest night out! I’m always looking forward to putting India on the world map," she said.

Reddy further added that this was an opportunity to showcase not just herself but to represent her country and her city. While the Met Gala is the greatest fashion night, for her, she stated that it was also an opportunity to propel the cause of benevolence and align with individuals who see the merit and potential in the concept of giving back to society.

