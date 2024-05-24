Reports: NBA Concludes Investigation Into Thunder's Josh Giddey Regarding Underage Relationship Allegations

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the NBA has finalized its investigation concerning an alleged minor relationship involving Josh Giddey without an indictment. Giddey, the 2021 NBA Draft's sixth overall selection by the Oklahoma City Thunder, wasn't charged. The Newport Beach Police Department in California stated back in January that they found no evidence of criminal activity.

The Newport Beach Police spokesperson emailed Fox News Digital, stating, "Our detectives have examined all available information pertinent to the allegations about Josh Giddey trending on social media and couldn't validate any criminal involvement on Mr. Giddey's part." No charges are on record against him.

The absence of any evidence led the NBA to conclude its investigation, as ESPN reports. In November, widespread rumors proliferated on social media insinuating Giddey's involvement with a minor. This followed the circulation of video clips and images, instigating a probe by both the NBA and the police.

In one image, a 21-year-old Giddey appeared to be hugging a girl believed to be 15, and another photo's caption read, "Just f---ed Josh giddy."

This sparked several speculations about the Thunder's next move. However, based on the information available, head coach Mark Daigneault continued to let Giddey play. Giddey has been silent on these matters, refusing to entertain any relevant queries.

Josh Giddey's future with the OKC Thunder looks promising despite facing challenges

The contemplation started taking a toll, impacting the stability of OKC Thunder's Josh Giddey. Despite addressing his challenging year of off-court controversies, an unpredictable court season, and finally being sidelined, Giddey remained articulate and level-headed.

However, when he began examining his sense of gratitude, the weight of his words amplified.

"There were instances when the motivation to get out of bed was missing for multiple reasons. But I feel lucky to have people who genuinely care about me and support me. Being around my teammates daily in the gym uplifting," he shared during his goodbye session on Sunday.

As the Thunder looks towards constructing their potential first playoffs within 10 years alongside their current team, Giddey's position will inevitably undergo scrutinization. Yet, Giddey welcomes the vision - including himself as a part of it.

"I feel a sense of belonging here. It feels like a second home. The city, the people - I cherish every aspect of this place. I wake up every day looking forward to being here, eager to meet the guys," shared Giddey, reacting to his potential rookie extension.

Being a lottery pick only three years ago, Giddy carries an infectious enthusiasm that overshadows the hurdles he's faced this season. He played right from the start of his career until the playoffs, only to be replaced by Isaiah Joe for the last two rounds. All his life, he always had the ball in his court.

