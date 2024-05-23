Who Are the Top 10 Scorers in NBA History

The NBA features some of the greatest athletes in sports history. The top scorers, in particular, shine as titans of the game.

These players have reached impressive personal milestones and significantly influenced the game's history and evolution, solidifying their status as its greatest icons.

In this article, we explore the top 10 scorers in NBA history.

10- Carmelo Anthony - 28289

Carmelo Anthony has played for a total of six different teams in his storied basketball career. Covering 19 seasons in the NBA, Anthony amassed a monumental score of 28,289 points, earning him a respectable position as the tenth-highest scorer of all time.

His NBA journey started with the Denver Nuggets in 2003, where he played for eight thrilling seasons. Subsequently, he moved to the New York Knicks.

Despite not clinching a championship title there, he left an indelible mark and served as a beloved icon for the team. His path then led him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets Portland Trail Blazers, and lastly, the Lakers.

In 2022, Anthony retired without the glory of a ring. However, his legacy as a 10-time All-Star and his impressive standing in the top 10 all-time scoring list, with a massive 28,289 points, unquestionably attests to his illustrious career. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

9- Shaquille O'Neal - 28596

Shaquille O’Neal showcased his basketball prowess across several teams in the league, positioning himself as one of the greatest centers in the game's history. He stands eighth in all-time scoring, having netted 28,596 points.

His career began with the Orlando Magic, where he significantly elevated their profile before moving to the Lakers to partner with Kobe Bryant. Together, they secured three championships for Los Angeles, creating another dynasty in the process.

Shaq later joined the Miami Heat, where he spearheaded their first-ever championship victory in 2006. Besides, O'Neal played for the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics.

Despite not claiming championships with these teams, his stellar performances contributed significantly to his scoring totals, helping him surpass the 28,000 points mark and claim the eighth spot in all-time scoring.

8- Kevin Durant - 28924

Kevin Durant and Lebron James have set the bar for scoring in the NBA since they started playing. They are the only players within the top 10 in terms of total points. While Lebron holds the top spot, Durant vocates the 8th position. Durant could've been higher on the list if injuries hadn’t sidelined him.

Health issues might hint at a shorter career for Durant, but a fully fit Durant could've potentially challenged Lebron for the No.1 spot. Every season in his 17-year career, Durant consistently averaged over 25 points per game.

This could've continued into his 18th season, had he not sat out the 2019-20 season due to an Achilles injury. His peak was during the 2013-14 season, wherein he averaged a career-best 32 points per game and bagged his only MVP award. He is also a four-time scoring champion.

With his slender yet towering figure, the two-time NBA champion and 14-time All-Star has staked his claim among the all-time great forwards. Now at the age of 35, Durant is confident that he still has a few good years of play left, during which he can further inflate his points tally.

7- Wilt Chamberlain - 31419

Wilt Chamberlain, renowned for his impressive stats in the NBA, accumulated a total of 31,419 career points, leaving many wondering why he didn't claim the top spot in scoring averages.

On 118 occasions, Wilt notched up 40-plus points compared to Michael Jordan's 31. While some criticize padding statistics, it's undeniable that numerous players in the league yearned to rack up scores like Wilt but lacked the necessary skills.

Advertisement

The only player in NBA history to achieve a 100-point game record, a basketball historian quoted in the New York Times described Wilt as "undoubtedly the most dominating player in basketball history, even if not the finest."

6- Dirk Nowitzki - 31560

Dirk Nowitzki hailed as the best European basketball player ever, dedicated his 21 NBA seasons to the Dallas Mavericks, from 1998 through to 2019. As an all-time highlight, Nowitzki scored an impressive 31,560 points, ranking him sixth in the history of the game.

Before joining the NBA, Nowitzki his skills in DJK Würzburg, a German sports club, from 1994 to 1998.

Despite getting picked ninth overall by the Bucks in the 1998 draft, he was traded to the. Allowing Dallas to reach the Finals twice, in 2006 and 2011 with the latter leading to a championship Nowitzki became an instant icon for the team.

5- Michael Jordan - 32292

Sweeping through the sport like a storm during the mid-80s and through the 90s, Michael Jordan secured his status as a lifetime legend. Leading the Chicago Bulls in a string of victories, he accomplished two sets of three consecutive wins, never losing in the Finals.

It's hardly surprising that Jordan features prominently on the all-time scoring list, ranked fifth with a total of 32,292 points. Though some might find it surprising that he doesn't hold a higher position, his remarkable career and global stature as an icon of the sport more than compensate.

His extraordinary contributions have earned him double entry into the Basketball Hall of Fame - once for his NBA feats, and once more for his achievements in the Olympic games.

4- Kobe Bryant - 33643

Both on and off the court, Kobe Bryant distinguishes himself through a dynamic offense that propelled the Lakers to three consecutive championships between 200 2002. Together with Shaquille O'Neal, he established an iconic Lakers dynasty.

Across Bryant's two-decade tenure in the NBA, featuring noteworthy offense, he amasses an impressive score. Starting with the Lakers in 1996 and retiring with them in 2016, Bryant accumulated a staggering 33,643 points.

At his retirement, he ranked third all-time and presently stands fourth. However, his exclusive position in the all-time scoring records is only one facet that stars Kobe Bryant as a basketball legend.

Advertisement

3- Karl Malone - 36928

Regarded as one of the sport's all-time greats and quite possibly the finest power forward in league history, Karl commands indisputable respect for his offensive prowess.

Although he didn't secure a championship, it's impossible to deny "The Mailman," positioned as the third-highest scorer in NBA history, having amassed 36,928 points.

Beginning his career with the Utah Jazz in 1985, Malone quickly emerged as a franchise luminary, leading them to two Finals appearances in 1997 and 1998. He concluded his final two seasons with the Lakers before retiring.

Despite facing defeat to Michael Jordan and the invincible Chicago Bulls dynasty in both Finals, Malone undeniably left his mark on NBA history as one of the most formidable scorers of the game.

2- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 38387

For 39 years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the title of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, amassing an impressive 38,387 points and maintaining a nearly 2,000-point lead over the next-highest scorer.

Renowned for his unique skyhook shot, he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 1971 and guided the ‘Showtime’ Lakers to five more titles in the 1980s.

At the start of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Kareem dominated by averaging over 30 points per game in four of his six seasons.

His scoring average dropped below 30 points per game after joining the Los Angeles Lakers due to the abundance of talent on the team.

Despite sharing the ball more, Kareem still averaged over 20 points per game for his first 17 seasons. He retired as the all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points, a record recently surpassed by LeBron James. Standing at 7'2", Kareem perfected the skyhook, making it an unstoppable shot.

1- LeBron James - 40474

LeBron James holds the title of the game’s all-time scoring leader. On February 7, 2023, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who previously set the record with 38,387 points. Remarkably, Abdul-Jabbar's record lasted for 39 years, established a month before James was born.

Advertisement

LeBron James has more than 11 consecutive seasons with this scoring mark, a feat only Michael Jordan matched with 13 seasons before his career hiatus interrupted the streak.

At 39 years old, LeBron continues to excel, averaging 28.9 points per game. Although he often hints at retirement, his performance shows no sign of decline.

LeBron has expressed interest in playing until his son Bronny joins the league, and now the question arises if he will stay long enough to play alongside his other son, Bryce. With 40474 points to his name, LeBron is on pace to set a seemingly unbeatable scoring record.

ALSO READ: Top 5 epic rivalries that shaped Michael Jordan's career