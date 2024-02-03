Russel Westbrook Makes NBA History vs Pistons, Becomes Only Player After LeBron James to Achieve THIS Rare Feat!

On Friday night, Russell Westbrook created history as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Detroit Pistons on the road.

Love him or hate him, there is no denying that Russel Westbrook will be a future Hall of Famer. The point guard might not have won an NBA title but his record in the league speaks volumes.

After entering the game as a substitute, Westbrook finished with 23 points, two rebounds, and nine assists. In addition to becoming the 25th member of the elite group, he joined LeBron James as a member of the 25,000 points club.

Westbrook expressed his happiness in his post-game interview at becoming the first player in NBA history to score 25,000 points during the regular season. He needs 193 more points to surpass the legendary Jerry West in the all-time scoring list.

What did Westbrook say after reaching the milestone?

"First and foremost, I thank God for allowing me to be able to play the game I love," Westbrook said in a post-game speech. “It's a blessing. I don’t take anything for granted. I'm appreciative of the opportunity to play basketball and use my position to influence and uplift others."

Westbrook joins LeBron James in an even more exclusive club

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are the only two players in NBA history with 25,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 9,000 assists, according to Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated.

This highlights how exceptional Westbrook's skill set is and how good of a player he is despite all the negative press from the previous few years.

Ever since Westbrook surpassed Oscar Robertson's record, he has been the face of triple-doubles, still reigning supreme. The only thing missing from the former MVP's impressive career is a championship, which he might just achieve with the Los Angeles Clippers this season.

The Clippers defeated the Detroit Pistons to increase their season record to 32-15. They trail the Minnesota Timberwolves by just 1.5 games for the best record in the Western Conference.

Westbrook ties a record with John Stockton and surpasses Michael Jordan

In addition, Westbrook has scored double digits in 1061 games in his career. This is tied for the 21st most such games in NBA history with Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton.

On this list, Westbrook recently surpassed NBA great Michael Jordan, which was a noteworthy achievement. This list emphasizes two aspects of Westbrook's career that set him apart from many other all-time greats: consistency and longevity.

Westbrook, who is still capable of producing at a high level, is an important member of the Clippers team this season. He has accepted the bench role in the presence of Paul George, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard.

