Who Is Joan Vassos? All About The Golden Bachelor Star Set To Lead The Golden Bachelorette

Joan Vassos is all set to return as the leading lady of The Golden Bachelorette premiering on ABC this fall. She was a fan-favorite in the first season of The Golden Bachelor but had to leave the show too early due to personal reasons.

On May 14, ABC announced during the 2024 Disney Upfronts at the Javits Center in New York City that the 61-year-old contestant will take the lead as the first Golden Bachelorette. The latest spin-off will be aired for one and a half hours every Wednesday at 8 p.m. From her connection with The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner and why she left early to expectations of romance rekindling, here’s everything you need to know about who Vassos is.

Who is Joan Vassos?

Hailing from Rockland, Maryland, Vassos became a widow after 32 years of marriage with John who died of pancreatic cancer in 2021. Remembering her late husband, Vassos wrote on Instagram earlier this year, "He was the husband that always made me feel safe and cherished. He was the parent that was always the fun one because that's all he knew how to do...lucky kids because fun in his book was generally epic. I could go on for hours."

She is a mother of four children as well as a grandmother of two. She works as an administrator in a private school and enjoys cooking, hanging out with her dog, and listening to Elton John, as per ABC.

About Joan Vassos’s appearance in The Golden Bachelor and her connection with Gerry Turner

During the first seasons of The Golden Bachelor, Vassos first developed a strong connection with Turner and became a fan-favorite very early on. In the third episode, she even recited a poem called I Just Hope I Don’t Vomit on Your Shoes which earned a one-on-one date with Turner. The two bonded over the hardships of getting back to dating after losing their life-partners and Turner ended the dinner date by giving her a rose and a deep kiss.

However, she had a family emergency and tearfully exited the show the very next day. Her daughter was undergoing a difficult C-section and needed her mother by her side. Later, Turner gave the final rose to Theresa Nist. The two tied the knot in a televised wedding in January this year and announced their divorce in April leaving fans and fellow contestants shocked.

Regarding this, Vassos said in an interview with CNN this week that she was “surprised.” She continued, “I loved watching their journey. I saw them fall in love. I believed, just like they did, that they were the perfect couple. And I applaud that they jumped into this process with both feet and they were ready to find love. And I also applaud them that when they discovered it wasn't perfect that they called it quits.”

Turner congratulated Vassos on being the first Golden Bachelorette and commented, “You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation. From one 'Golden' to another...Relax, breathe and enjoy."

About the upcoming show The Golden Bachelorette

In The Golden Bachelor show, 22 women, over the age of 60, competed as they were looking for love with the 72-year-old Turner. After the show ranked as ABC’s No.1 unscripted show on Hulu, the makers decided to produce a female-led version of the same. “It'll be fun to watch love unfold from a woman's perspective,” The Golden Bachelor's Kathy Swarts told People.

