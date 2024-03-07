Popular UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is no stranger to drama. His brash personality and problematic opinions permit his name to be dragged onto the front page of any controversial topic.

‘Tarzan’ is not a fighter who is known to mince his words on several issues. Another thing the Californian native is known for is his feuds with his contemporaries. His rivalries with Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis are considered to be one of the most heated exchanges in terms of trash-talking.

The fighter’s talent in trash-talking skills and controversial highlight reels are second to none. This time, Strickland expanded his feudal capacities from fellow UFC fighters to influencers.

Sean Strickland enters into the rivalry between Ryan Garcia and Bryce Hall

Recently, popular boxing prodigy Ryan Garcia was in the news for his unhinged Twitter (now X) statements. ‘KingRy’ accused controversial internet personality and TikToker Bryce Hall of misconduct with minors.

Following Bryce Hall’s tweet mocking Ryan Garcia’s accusations, ‘Tarzan’ decided to enter the Twitter drama space.

The Californian native clearly was not a fan of Bryce Hall’s response. He even went as far as to threaten the TikToker with violence. Strickland wrote, “If it wasn't for Sneako, I wouldn't know who this man is.... and one day I'm going to b**** slap you.”

However, the back-and-forth did not end there. The UFC middleweight also decided to chime in on the allegations made by Ryan Garcia. He said, “But!!!! when you get accused of being a p*******e and then you joke about being a p*******e it looks a little suspicious.... Maybe assaulting you will be the lord's work.”

What was the initial feud between Ryan Garcia and Bryce Hall?

On his X account, Garcia wrote, “Bryce Hall sorry to do this to you but apologise for messing with underage kids. You need to repent and stop hiding behind TikTok and its clout.”

This indicated that the boxer had information fed to him about Hall’s involvement with children.

The TikToker immediately clapped back at ‘KingRy’ and denied the accusations in a humorous passage of tweets.

He wrote, “It’s true, Ryan was with me on Epstein’s Island. We got recruited to the Illuminati together and did a blood sacrifice while worshipping Satan. He’s trying to leave the cult now and is getting exposed by the masses.”

For the unversed, Bryce joked about the infamous Jeffrey Epstein case where minors were trafficked and taken advantage of.

Although the tweet was received fairly positively by fans, a section of the audience considered it to be a crude and inappropriate response. Eventually, Strickland entered the feud and expressed his views too.

