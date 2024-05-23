Shaquille O'Neal Reacts to Draymond Green's Claim That Prime Warriors Could Stop Him, Kobe Bryant and Lakers

The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green strongly argued recently on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal that he and his team might have stopped the LA Lakers led by Shaq himself in a parallel reality.

According to Green, the Warriors could contain the four-time NBA champion and possibly overpower the Lakers.

While Green didn't directly claim to guard O'Neal single-handedly, he implied that the Warriors practiced fantastic team defense to restrict Shaq. Furthermore, Green said that he would have been defending O'Neal, with Andrew Bogut supporting from behind.

However, O'Neal showed disdain at the idea of Bogut guarding him and expressed distaste when Green hinted at himself serving as a backup center to defend O'Neal.

In a heated exchange, O'Neal confronted Green regarding the defense against legendary Kobe Bryant. At that point, Green first stated his faith in the Warriors winning the series and then named "Klay" as the defender. O'Neal closed the discussion immediately.

O'Neal promised to resume the conversation on Green's podcast and has currently set the matter aside. Overall, O'Neal doubts that Klay could be a match for Kobe Bryant, and quite justifiably so.

Draymond Green calls out his biggest haters in the NBA

Critics heavily scrutinize Draymond Green, the outspoken forward for the Warriors, due to his confrontational demeanor and propensity for on-court altercations. A recent episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal prompted Green to reveal who he considered the NBA's "biggest hater."

Green responded by identifying two individuals, one within the NBA and one beyond.

Green declared, "Without a doubt, the biggest hater outside of the NBA is Skip Bayless." He further criticized Bayless, stating, "He continues to constantly spout hate. I do hope my comments provide some fuel for his declining show."

Green expressed his incredulity towards Bayless' continuous criticism of LeBron James, stating, "There's no legitimate reason for his hatred. He's just a hater." These harsh words directed at the Fox Sports personality then paved the way for Green to discuss his NBA adversary, Jusuf Nurkić.

Engaging in recurring verbal exchanges with Jusuf Nurkić, Green identified him as the NBA's biggest hater, referring to the past incident where he assaulted the Suns Center.

Commenting on Nurkić, Green said, "Given everyone's efforts to conceal their hatred, it's tough to pick ... but Nurkić is the biggest hater within the NBA."

He mocked Nurkić's comments from last year's game on December 12, when Green faced an extended suspension for hitting Nurkić in the face.

Recounting Nurkić's post-game comments to reporters that Green "needs help," Green retorted, "No, you need help. Big softie." Green's feud with Nurkić has been ongoing since that game.

