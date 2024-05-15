Anupamaa Written Update, May 15: Anupama's press conference begins. Vanraj gets annoyed seeing Anupama's interview on television. A reporter questions Anupama about her two broken marriages. Seeing her interview on the phone, Anuj gets angry with the reporters. Vanraj then comments that Anupama is now preparing for her third marriage with Yashdeep.

Anupama schools reporters:

A reporter then states there is a rumor that her first in-laws always had an upper hand on her and never allowed her to do anything. Vanraj and Baa get angry, saying that now Anupama will insult them on television. Anupama warns the reporter not to ask personal questions. Anupama tells the reporters they should ask valid questions about her achievements, experience, and education instead of her personal life. She tells reporters to show news instead of serving entertainment.

Speaking about winning the trophy, Anupama credits Baa, saying that she gave her a diary, due to which she was able to win. Baa is shocked and happy seeing Anupama talking good about her. Anupama also credits Anuj, Bijee, Yashdeep, Spice and Chuteny restaurant staff for her victory. She expresses gratitude towards everyone and tells the reporters to ask valid questions.

A reporter then asks her why she rejected a job at reputed chef Hitachi Wong's restaurant. Bijee, Yashdeep, and the Shah family are in shock to learn about this. Vanraj says she refused the job offer because of her boyfriend, Yashdeep. Baapuji gets angry on Vanraj.

Anupama then said that she was not willing to accept the offer because she wanted to spread her Indian cuisine worldwide. She says that she decided to work in Spice and Chutney restaurant because she wants to be a motivation for women. Everyone gets happy seeing Anupama's interview.

Yashdeep and Anupama talk:

Yashdeep and Anupama dissolve their awkwardness and get back to being friends. Yashdeep asks Anupama to go home as it is late. He tells Anupama that now she is a partner in the restaurant and she should learn accounts, marketing, and everything.

Anupama and Yashdeep discuss how everyone should learn everything. As Anupama is about to leave, Yashdeep asks her whether she is hurt by his proposal. Anupama apologizes to Yashdeep for breaking her heart. Later, they get into a fun chat.

Anupama informs Anuj about her decision:

Anuj worries whether Anupama must have accepted Yashdeep's proposal. He waits for Anupama as he keeps worrying. Anupama arrives and notices Anuj's tension. She asks Anuj why he looks worried. Anuj straightaway asks Anupama whether she accepted Yashdeep's proposal. He clarifies, saying that Yashdeep had told him about his plan to propose to her. Anupama informs Anuj that she didn't accept the proposal. Anuj gets happy after hearing this news.

Baa and Baapuji talk about Dimpy's marriage. Pakhi arrives and gets furious. She reminds them that Adhik has filed a court case against her, but no one is concerned about her and walks away. Kavya overhears Pakhi's comment and worries for Dimpy and Titu's marriage.

Anupama comforts Aadhya:

Anupama arrives in Aadhya's room and sees Aadhya crying because of period cramps. Anupama hugs her and tells her that this pain happens to every girl. Aadhya shares with Anupama that she is scared. She tells Anupama that she was guided about periods in school, but still, she is scared.

Anupama consoles Aadhya and tells her that pain will be there every month. Aadhya tells Anupama that she was told by the teachers that this pain might happen every month. Anupama shares with Aadhya that with time, the pain will become bearable.

Anupama tells Aadhya that no one told her about periods, and later, she got to know about it from her mother. Anupama then said that she had educated Pakhi about it. As soon as Aadhya hears Pakhi's name, she gets furious. Aadhya says Shruti will educate her about it and tries to walk away.

As soon as Aadhya gets up, she falls again because of the pain. She lies in Anupama's lap. Anupama gives her a heatbag. Aadhya lies in Anupama's lap and talks to her. Aadhya yearns in pain while Anupama takes care of her. Anupama sings a lullaby for Aadhya. Shruti breaks down after hearing this as she lies on her bed. Aadhya sleeps. The episode ends.

