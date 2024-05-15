Meet actor who started as scriptwriter, made powerful debut, was once touted as next Shah Rukh Khan but rejected hit films leading to his downfall

Making his debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company in 2002 was a dream come true for this actor, yet he displayed no signs of being a newbie, and the film propelled him to stardom in Bollywood.

However, despite a promising start, things didn't continue smoothly for him. Today, we'll discuss the journey of Vivek Oberoi, who entered Bollywood on a high note but struggled to maintain his position in the long run.

Vivek Oberoi’s breakthrough roles

After his debut with Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek Oberoi rose to fame with his captivating portrayal of Aditya Sehgal in the romantic drama Saathiya alongside Rani Mukerji. Before making his big debut, the actor worked as a scriptwriter, and this film marked a turning point in his career trajectory.

He is best known for his roles in Yuva, Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Krrish 3, and Kurbaan. Oberoi garnered critical acclaim for his villainous roles in Vivegam and Lucifer.

Vivek Oberoi rejected roles in Munna Bhai MBBS, Om Shanti Om, and Hum Tum

According to a report in the Huffington Post, Vivek was offered Munna Bhai MBBS after gaining recognition for his work in Company movie, and he even participated in workshops for the film. However, he withdrew from the project just a few days before its release. "I wanted to do 'Munna Bhai,' I said yes to it, but destiny had it that it was supposed to be a Sanjay Dutt film. I couldn't adjust my dates," he stated.

The report also mentioned that Farah Khan offered him the role of the antagonist in her 2006 hit Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and debutant Deepika Padukone. However, he declined the role because he didn’t want to portray a negative character again after Company. The role eventually went to Arjun Rampal.

In addition to these two films, Vivek Oberoi also turned down offers for Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On, Shaad Ali’s Bunty aur Babli, and Kunal Kohli’s Hum Tum. All of these films achieved both commercial success and critical acclaim.

Vivek Oberoi on the work front

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force series, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. His performance as Inspector Vikram added depth to the show.

