Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that actor Gashmeer Mahajani had been roped in for an exciting new web series. The project was underway for a couple of months, and now it looks like the team is set for promotions.

As we mentioned in the report about a prominent face of Indian Television being paired opposite Mahajani, the meaty role fell in the lap of actress Surbhi Jyoti. As the team is nearing the project's release, the lead actors shared posts teasing the web series.

Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani pose to promote Gunnah

Naagin actress Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani took to their social media handles and shared a few pictures posing with each other and captioned the images as यह जो गुनाह मैंने किया है … यह बडा खूबसूरत है (The sin that I've committed... is quite beautiful). Needless to say, the duo makes for a stunning onscreen pair.

Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram post with Gunnah co-actor Gashmeer Mahajani:

Gunnah is produced by the makers of popular shows like Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, Hamari Wali Good News, and Aap Ke Aajaane Se, among others. Gashmeer and Surbhi are said to play interesting roles in the web series, which will be released on a leading OTT platform. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti left the viewers mesmerized with her stint in Qubool Hai. Her performance as Zoya Faruqui was lauded by many. She went on to star in popular shows like Naagin 3 and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, among others. She has been featured in a few popular music videos, too.

More about Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer Mahajani is a prominent name in the Marathi entertainment industry. The actor entered into the Hindi GEC with Imlie. His performance as Aditya Kumar Tripathi was quite appreciated. He was later seen in projects like Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Imlie and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani roped in for web series